Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has come under scrutiny after a criminal complaint was filed against her for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the Hindu festival of Holi.

The complaint has been filed by Vikash Fhatak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau, through his lawyer Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh. As per the latest reports, the complaint was registered today at Khar Police Station, seeking legal action against Khan for her controversial statement made during an episode of the television show Celebrity MasterChef on February 20.

In the complaint, Fhatak claimed that Khan referred to Holi as “a festival for the chhapris,” using a term that is widely seen as derogatory. Fhatak also stated that Khan’s comment deeply hurt his personal religious sentiments and those of the larger Hindu community.

Advocate Deshmukh added, “My client states that this comment made by Farah Khan has insulted the religious sentiments of Hindus. The use of the term chhapris to describe a sacred festival is highly inappropriate and has the potential to cause communal tension.”

An excerpt from the complaint read, “My client states that the accused has not only hurt my personal religious sentiments but has also disturbed the Hindu community at large. The incident involves Ms Farah Khan, a prominent Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer, who recently made a highly derogatory and offensive remark against the Hindu festival of Holi. Through this complaint, I seek justice under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and request your esteemed office to initiate legal action against Khan for her irresponsible and inflammatory statements.”

