Breaking News
Mumbai: How cops nabbed music composer Pritam robber in 8 days before he burned all the cash
Mumbai: A leaky pipeline puzzle in Kurla
Navi Mumbai: Std X boy killed in hit-and-run at Turbhe Naka
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Former bank CEO arrested
Policy to renew lease of South Mumbai maidans coming soon
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Complaint filed against Farah Khan for her comments made on Celebrity MasterChef

Complaint filed against Farah Khan for her comments made on Celebrity MasterChef

Updated on: 22 February,2025 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

In the complaint, Fhatak claimed that Khan referred to Holi as “a festival for the chhapris,” using a term that is widely seen as derogatory

Complaint filed against Farah Khan for her comments made on Celebrity MasterChef

Farah Khan

Listen to this article
Complaint filed against Farah Khan for her comments made on Celebrity MasterChef
x
00:00

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has come under scrutiny after a criminal complaint was filed against her for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the Hindu festival of Holi.  


The complaint has been filed by Vikash Fhatak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau, through his lawyer Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh. As per the latest reports, the complaint was registered today at Khar Police Station, seeking legal action against Khan for her controversial statement made during an episode of the television show Celebrity MasterChef on February 20.


In the complaint, Fhatak claimed that Khan referred to Holi as “a festival for the chhapris,” using a term that is widely seen as derogatory. Fhatak also stated that Khan’s comment deeply hurt his personal religious sentiments and those of the larger Hindu community.


Advocate Deshmukh added, “My client states that this comment made by Farah Khan has insulted the religious sentiments of Hindus. The use of the term chhapris to describe a sacred festival is highly inappropriate and has the potential to cause communal tension.”

An excerpt from the complaint read, “My client states that the accused has not only hurt my personal religious sentiments but has also disturbed the Hindu community at large. The incident involves Ms Farah Khan, a prominent Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer, who recently made a highly derogatory and offensive remark against the Hindu festival of Holi. Through this complaint, I seek justice under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and request your esteemed office to initiate legal action against Khan for her irresponsible and inflammatory statements.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

farah khan indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK