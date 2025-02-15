Filmmaker Farah Khan admits to feeling guilty of rejecting Shilpa Shirodkar for the song 'Chhaiya Chhaiya'. The choreographer had rejected the actress because of her weight back then

Farah Khan and Shilpa Shirodkar

Listen to this article Farah Khan says she would cast Shilpa Shirodkar in Chhaiya Chhaiya remake years after rejecting her for 'weighing 100 kgs' x 00:00

Time and again choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan has revealed that actress Shilpa Shirodkar was offered the popular song 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' opposite Shah Rukh Khan. However, she was rejected for the song due to her weight. Now, filmmaker Farah Khan wishes to make amends to it by offering Shirodkar a chance to dance if ever a remake to Chhaiya Chhaiya is made. The popular song from the film Dil Se went on to feature Malaika Arora dancing atop a moving train with SRK.

Farah Khan feels guilty about rejecting Shilpa Shirodkar

Recently, Farah Khan visited Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shilpa Shirodkar at her home. The filmmaker who makes vlogs for her YouTube channel along with her cook Dilip visited Shirodkar with the same intention. In these series of vlogs, Khan visits celebrities in Mumbai and invades their kitchen and gets them to cook their favourite recipes. While talking to Shirodkar, she revisited her past decision to reject the actress for Dil Se’s iconic song. She humorously admitted in a vlog that she felt Shilpa was “100 kilos" and questioned how she would fit on the train. However, in the new vlog, Farah playfully made amends, promising her a spot in Chhaiya Chhaiya 2—if the song ever gets remade.

In the same vlog, Shilpa recalled Farah’s previous comments, joking, “You said, ‘Shilpa was at least 100 kilos. How will she get on the train? And if she does, where will Shah Rukh stand?’" The two burst out laughing. When Farah offered her the next song, Shilpa said, "I will be on the train with dancers and Shah Rukh!"

Farah also reminisced about how Shilpa was known for her rain songs in the 1990s, with a running joke that she always brought her own rain machine and water tanker to shoots. However, Farah admitted to feeling guilty about rejecting Shilpa, recalling how she initially gave her 15 days to work on her body but still felt there wasn’t enough of a visible difference.

When Shilpa Shirodkar spoke about getting rejected for Chhaiya Chhaiya

Shilpa had previously shared on Siddharth Kannan’s YouTube channel that she was rejected because of her weight, stating, “I didn’t get it because I was fat. They just said I am fat." While she acknowledged that missing out on Chhaiya Chhaiya was disappointing, she maintained a positive outlook, adding, “I will always feel bad that I didn’t get the song, but God gave me much more, and He is still giving me."