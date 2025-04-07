Actor Dia Mirza hit back at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who accused her of using fake AI-generated images and videos over the Kancha Gachibowli row

Bollywood actor and environmentalist Dia Mirza, who raised her voice against the proposed development of IT parks on 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli in Hyderabad alongside students, has now hit back at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who accused her of using fake AI-generated images and videos for the sake of the cause.

Dia’s reaction comes after CM Reddy directed officials to file a petition in court seeking a thorough investigation into the circulation of AI-generated content.

Dia hits back at Telangana CM

Dia Mirza, the goodwill ambassador of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), took to 'X' on Wednesday to back the ongoing protest by Hyderabad Central University (HCU) students for protecting the Kancha forest.

"Students are raising their voices for a future where nature thrives. Forests, not IT parks, offer young people a chance at a sustainable tomorrow. 'Development' at the cost of biodiversity is DESTRUCTION. Save Kancha Forest in Gachibowli, Hyderabad," posted Dia Mirza, who was born in Hyderabad.

Addressing the claims made by CM Revanth Reddy, Dia wrote on X, “The CM of Telangana posted a tweet yesterday. He made certain claims about the situation at Kancha Gachibowli. One of them was that I had used FAKE AI-generated images/videos in support of the protest by students to protect biodiversity on the 400 acres of land the government wanted to auction. This is an absolutely false statement. I have not posted a single image or video that is AI-generated. The media and the Telangana government should verify their facts before making such claims.”

The CM of Telangana posted a tweet yesterday. He made certain claims about the situation at Kancha Gachibowli.



One of them was that I had used FAKE AI generated images/videos in support of the protest by students to protect biodiversity on the 400acres of land the government… — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 6, 2025

What is happening in Hyderabad

Students of the HCU, green activists, and opposition parties have been protesting against the government's move to clear the forested land and auction it to private companies for IT parks. Several bulldozers and earthmovers have been deployed by Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIDC) since last week to remove the trees and rocks. A group of students tried to obstruct the work, leading to their arrest. Barring two protestors, others were later released by the police. The state government, however, has defended its plan to develop IT parks on the land, saying it was trying to create jobs for youth for their future.

