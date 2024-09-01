Breaking News
Home > Celebrity Life News > Newsmakers News > Article > Dream come true Navya Naveli Nanda gets accepted into IIM Ahmedabad

'Dream come true': Navya Naveli Nanda gets accepted into IIM Ahmedabad

Updated on: 01 September,2024 10:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Navya shared several photos from IIM on Instagram. The first picture shows her wearing a black suit and standing next to the IIM sign. She also expressed how excited she is to be there

'Dream come true': Navya Naveli Nanda gets accepted into IIM Ahmedabad

Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda has enrolled at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad, where she'll be pursuing a BPGP MBA for the next two years. For those who may not know, Navya is the granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, and the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda.


Navya Nanda makes her dream a reality, joins IIM Ahmedabad



Navya shared several photos from IIM on Instagram. The first picture shows her wearing a black suit and standing next to the IIM sign. She expressed how excited she is to be there, writing, “Dreams do come true !!!!!! Home for the next 2 years... with the best people & faculty! BPGP MBA Class of 2026.” 


She also posted photos of the green campus and the new friends she’s made. Navya shared a picture on her Instagram stories of herself cutting a cake, thanking her teacher Prasad for helping her prepare for the CAT/IAT entrance exams.

On the work front, Navya may belong to a family of actors, but she has carved a niche for herself by pursuing her passion for entrepreneurship. In 2021, she launched Project Naveli to fight gender inequality in the country. She also recently held her podcast, What The Hell Navya, which featured Shweta and Jaya Bachchan.

On the latest edition of her granddaughter's podcast 'What The Hell Navya Season 2,' Jaya Bachchan revealed that she and her husband Amitabh Bachchan have always been very protective of their children, Abhishek and Shweta.

"We were more protective because we didn't know any better. That's what we were taught, that's how we were brought up. You (Shweta) have been brought up differently, and you will bring up your children even more differently," said Jaya.

Shweta echoed her thoughts and said, "A lot of times, people don't learn from other people's experiences. They have to learn from their own experiences. You have to give your children a chance to make those mistakes. It's actually, literally like putting your children out there or letting them go is like taking your heart out and putting it on the table. Because your every instinct is 'I don't want them to get hurt. This is maybe not a right person. This is maybe not a right direction they're going in,' but it's very difficult to say, 'Okay, I'll let you do it.' I think it's the best thing you can do for your child that you can let them make their own mistakes. Because they will gain experience."

(With inputs from ANI)

navya naveli nanda

