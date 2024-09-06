Breaking News
Gauri Khan celebrates Falguni and Shane's 2 decades with her designing brilliance

Updated on: 06 September,2024 08:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Designed by Gauri Khan, the new store is more than just a shopping space--it's a reflection of Falguni Shane Peacock's unique style

Gauri Khan celebrates Falguni and Shane's 2 decades with her designing brilliance

Gauri Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Fashion brand Falguni Shane Peacock on Thursday unveiled its pretwear store at The Dhan Mill in New Delhi.


The grand opening was a double celebration, as it also marked the brand's 20th anniversary.



Designed by Gauri Khan, the new store is more than just a shopping space--it's a reflection of Falguni Shane Peacock's unique style.


Gauri, who has worked on multiple high-end projects over the years, shared her thoughts on how her design sense has evolved over the years.

"My design sense evolves every day with each project, bringing new inspiration and a fresh perspective, Gauri told ANI.

When asked about what went behind creating the store, Gauri said, "Designing Falguni and Shane's store was about translating their eclectic style into a physical space. We aimed to reflect their luxury pretwear line with a Renaissance-inspired interior."

To make the store even more special for the brand's two-decade milestone, Gauri added a "personal touch."

"To celebrate Falguni and Shane's 2 decades of journey, we added a personal touch like Renaissance-inspired elements and custom brass monogram furniture," she said.

Further describing her journey as "incredible" Gauri added, "Incredible, each project has been a new adventure filled with learning and creativity. My style evolves and grows with every space I design."

The new store has been designed to give shoppers a beautiful space to discover Falguni Shane Peacock's ready-to-wear and contemporary collections.

Earlier in July, Gauri redid her husband, Shah Rukh Khan's new Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) office. Using a beige backdrop, Gauri incorporated KKR's motto, "Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re," into the design. The walls were beautifully decorated with the many trophies the IPL team has won over the years.

Gauri has also designed many restaurants including Arth and Sanchos. The celebrity interior designer also owns Gauri Khan Designs which is in Mumbai. Apart from this, Gauri has revamped several restaurants and celebrity homes in suburban Mumbai. 

