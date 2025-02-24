IND vs Pak match: Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Walia was seen blowing kisses from the stands and cheering for the team

In Pic: Hardik Pandya & Jasmin Walia

Listen to this article Hardik Pandya’s rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Walia cheers & blows kisses for team India during IND vs Pak match x 00:00

Hardik Pandya has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Jasmin Walia. The rumours started after Jasmin dropped pics from a vacation, and in the snap, netizens spotted Hardik's tattooed hand in the background. Now, the dating rumours have grown after Jasmin was spotted in Dubai's stadium during the India vs. Pakistan match last night. Hardik's rumoured girlfriend was seen blowing kisses from the stands and cheering for the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several videos of Jasmin enjoying the match and blowing kisses have emerged on social media, and with Hardik's brilliant performance in the match, netizens believe that all those kisses and love that Jasmin was showering were for none other than Hardik Pandya.

Fans, while praising Hardik's performance, have been reacting to the viral video. One wrote, "She is his well-wisher, supporter, motivator, and mentor." "As I said,

@jasminwalia supporting India for #Hardik #INDvsPAK," a fan wrote while sharing a video of Jasmin.

About Hardik Pandya's Personal Life

While Hardik Pandya is currently rumored to be dating Jasmin Walia, he recently got divorced from Natasa Stankovic. On July 18, 2024, Hardik and Natasa Stankovic issued a joint statement on social media announcing the end of their relationship. After their separation was announced, Natasa was trolled on social media by Hardik Pandya's fans.

Who is Jasmin Walia?

Born in Essex, England, Jasmin rose to fame after working on the British TV series The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE). The actress, who started as an extra, quickly gained recognition for her incredible talent. From working as an extra in 2010 to earning a spot as a full cast member in 2012, she made an impressive leap.

In 2014, Jasmin launched her YouTube channel, and that’s when the world realized her vocal talent. In her journey, she collaborated with Zack Knight, Inten-siti, and Ollie Green Music, but her big breakthrough came with the song Bom Diggy. Walia received further recognition when the same song was remade for the Hindi film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.