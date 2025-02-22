Ashish Solanki, who has collaborated with Samay Raina several times for his show Pretty Good Roast, took to his Instagram and called the aftermath of the Latent episode featuring Ranveer ‘bizarre’

Comicstaan 3 winner Aashish Solanki, who is also a close friend of stand-up comedian Samay Raina, has reacted to the controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia and India’s Got Latent. Solanki, who has collaborated with Samay Raina several times for his show Pretty Good Roast, took to his Instagram and called the aftermath of the Latent episode featuring Ranveer ‘bizarre.’

While addressing the issue on Instagram, Aashish Solanki wrote, “You can disagree with the crass/cringe humor and the distasteful things said on the show and totally get disgusted and socially boycott, unsubscribe to such content. But what the state is doing in all this is bizarre.”

Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia not only faced backlash online but were also massively trolled, with multiple FIRs filed against them.

What actually happened?

Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent for an episode, during which he asked a not-so-decent question to one of the contestants. Ranveer asked, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

This question sparked massive trolling and outrage. Following the backlash, Ranveer apologized through his social media.

In a video captioned, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry,” Ranveer stated, “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate. It wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform—obviously not. I’m not going to give any context, justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. Just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment. Wasn’t cool on my part.”

He added, “The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don’t want to be the kind of person who takes that kind of responsibility lightly. And family is the last thing that I would disrespect. I need to use this platform better. That’s been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. I’ve asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. I hope you can forgive me as a human being.”