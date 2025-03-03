On Mid-day’s Powerful Women season 3, Krishna speaks about choosing MMA as her field of interest, traits she looks for in a significant other, family legacy, and more

Krishna Shroff Pic/Instagram

Fitness icon and entrepreneur Krishna Shroff, who has been public about her personal life, courtesy of social media asserts that she doesn’t shy away from doing so since it makes her authentic and relatable. On Mid-day’s Powerful Women season 3, Krishna speaks about choosing MMA as her field of interest, traits she looks for in a significant other, family legacy, and more.

Krishna Shroff on going public with her personal life

Krishna Shroff, who dishes out intimate details about her personal life despite coming from a star family, believes that the support of following she has been able to garner has purely been because of that authenticity. She explains, “Every aspect of my life is something I'm very proud of which is why I don't hesitate to share. I'm just going to continue to do and I don't shy away from that. think I'm pretty well aware of the line between good taste and bad taste and I'll never cross that line. As long as I'm not being insensitive or hurting anyone along the way I don't think there's anything wrong in it.”

What traits does Krishna look for in her partner?

Given how Jackie Shroff has set the bar as the ultimate green flag, Krishna states that a lot of his qualities or traits are what she looks for in a significant other.

Krishna elaborates, “What I love so much about my father is how much respect he has for people of all walks of life, it doesn't matter who they are, where they come from, he's able to you know respect everyone the same way, treat everyone the same way and I think that's something I value in another person. Also, I think we've been such a close-knit family, so our family values they're very very strong and I would look for someone who also shares those similar values.”

Krishna Shroff on choosing MMA, family legacy

Krishna, who along with her mother Ayesha Shroff is the founder of Matrix Fight Night says that she’s been following the sport for over a decade. She avers, “MMA specifically has stood out to me not just for the physicality of it but also the mental strength that these guys and girls possess, you know it takes. I think there's so much talent that goes unnoticed within our country because of the lack of infrastructure or the lack of promotion and marketing.”

“I've been very blessed of course with the platform that I do have thanks to the legacy of my family. I've been able to experiment and explore my passions and have that head start to it. But if you have an idea, if you believe in it, if your intent comes from a pure place, I say go for it,” concludes Krishna.