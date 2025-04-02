Kunal Kamra, while taking to his X account, shared pointers on how to kill a comedian 'democratically' after news emerged that police were reportedly serving notices to audience members of the show

After the Khar Police visited Kunal Kamra's Mumbai house in search of him, they reportedly started recording statements from the audience of the stand-up comedian's latest show, Naya Bharat, on Feb 2 at Habitat Studio. The probe is against Kamra's alleged remark about Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. With police reportedly serving notices to audience members under CRPC Section 179, Kunal Kamra has taken to his social media to react to this action.

Kunal Kamra reacts to audience members being served notices

Kunal, while taking to his X account, shared pointers on how to kill a comedian 'democratically.' In his post, Kunal wrote:

"How to Kill an Artist: A Step-by-Step Guide Outrage – just enough for brands to stop commissioning their work. Outrage more – until private and corporate gigs dry up. Outrage louder – so big venues won't take the risk. Outrage violently – until even the smallest spaces shut their doors. Summon their audience for questioning – turning art into a crime scene.

Now the artist is left with only two choices: Sell their soul and become a dollar puppet – or wither in silence. This isn't just a playbook, it's a political weapon. A silencing machine."

Varun Grover reacts to the news

Along with Kunal Kamra, Varun Grover has also reacted to the action taken by the Mumbai police and said, "I think ek comedian ki isse badi insult nahi ho sakti hai ki uske jokes aap kisi aur se suno, kharab ho jate hain, apko funny hi nahi lagenge. Toh agar apko sach mein sunna hai to Kunal Kamra ke show mein jao aur dekho ki vo kya bolta hai, magar uske liye apko show allow karna padega. But I think that will be the best way, apko samajh aayega vo kya bol raha hai. Audience ko mat bulao, barbad kar denge vo jokes."

More about Kunal Kamra controversy

Meanwhile, mid-day got to know that no notices had been issued to audience members who attended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s show in Mumbai, where he made critical remarks targeting Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde without naming him.

A senior police officer insisted they had not summoned any of the audience members who attended the show organised at a city studio for inquiry or to record their statements after Kamra’s jokes sparked a massive controversy and led to filing of multiple FIRs against him.