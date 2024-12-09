Samay Raina took to his Instagram stories to reveal Kusha Kapila's ex-husband Zorawar's name as one of the guests on the judging panel slated to appear on the show India’s Got Latent

Samay Raina and Kusha Kapila

Comedian Samay Raina has invited Kusha Kapila's ex-husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia, to appear on the judge’s panel of India’s Got Latent. Raina took to his Instagram stories to reveal Zorawar's name as one of the guests on the judging panel slated to appear on the show. If this comes true, this episode is expected to create quite a stir, as Samay and Kusha Kapila have been in a cold war since his brutal roast about Zorawar and Kusha’s divorce.

The guest panel includes several A-listers who are set to appear on Samay's show. These include Zorawar, Farah Khan, Mukesh Chhabra, Ahsaas Channa, Bhuvan Bam, Kr$na, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dalip Tahil, Vishal Dadlani, and more.

Samay Raina and Kusha Kapila's Feud

Samay Raina was among the panelists on Ashish Solanki's show, where Kusha Kapila appeared as a judge. During Kapila's appearance on the show, Samay made several jokes about Kusha’s divorce and sex life. The jokes were so inappropriate that Ashish had to censor them while posting the video on the YouTube channel. While many called out Samay for his dark comments, several people questioned Kusha for sitting through the jokes. However, Kusha later clarified that she did not approve of the jokes beforehand and sat through the roast as a sign of resilience.

Kusha Kapila blocked Samay Raina

Kusha later blocked Samay Raina and wrote in her YouTube community notes, “It was done in good faith and for a friend. Nobody has been paid (neither comics nor guests) for it, so the argument that people are ‘being paid big fat cheques to hear their insults’ is baseless."

“Jokes weren’t shared beforehand (as it’s done in all roast formats in the West), so I had no idea what was in store for me. Maybe I should have asked for a script and known better, but since friends were involved, I didn’t. Rookie mistake. While I endured some of the really raspy jokes in front of a live audience and technicians, I absolutely was not okay for it to play for millions of people since some jokes straight-up dehumanized me. It was shockingly unkind,” she added.

It will be fun to see if Samay will talk about his feud with Kusha Kapila or not.