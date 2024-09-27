Following her successful projects and audience appreciation, Kusha Kapila has now made it to the coveted IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list.

In Pic: Kusha Kapila

Rising from content creator to actor, Kusha Kapila has paved the path for millions of ordinary people who dream of entering the entertainment industry. Her journey has been massively impressive, from writing about film stars to acting in shows and films herself. Cementing her position as an actor, Kusha has been delivering powerful performances in shows and films and is loved by audiences. Following her successful projects and audience appreciation, Kusha has now made it to the coveted IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list.

Kusha Kapila secures a position in IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list

The renowned Internet Movie Database, IMDb, recently shared its weekly chart of Popular Indian Celebrities, which featured Kusha Kapila at the number 11 position, marking her debut on the coveted list. She was followed by names like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Amitabh Bachchan, and others. The actress made it to the list owing to the love showered on her character, ‘Kalki,’ in her latest web show, 'Life Hill Gayi'. The weekly list also features artists like Ishaan Khattar, Vikrant Massey, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Triptii Dimri, and Deepika Padukone.

Talking about her character in the coming-of-age drama 'Life Hill Gayi', Kusha portrays the role of ‘Kalki,’ an outspoken and extremely “woke” person who gradually develops an interest in her professional ambitions after small victories in the course of running a hotel. In the fun sibling rivalry show, Kusha competes with actor Divyenndu Sharma to prove their worthiness for their family inheritance.

All About content creator and actor Kusha Kapila

For the unversed, Kusha Kapila is a versatile actor and influential digital content creator renowned for her engaging online presence. With a background in journalism, she began her career as a fashion editor in 2016. Later, in 2020, she made her acting debut in Karan Johar’s anthology 'Ghost Stories'. Since then, she has starred in 'Masaba Masaba' (2022) and 'Plan A Plan B' alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia. In 2023, she featured as Shilpa Shetty’s best friend in 'Sukhee' and played the lead in the comedy show 'Life Hill Gayi', alongside Divyenndu Sharma and Kabir Bedi.