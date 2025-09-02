The complainant has alleged that he was appointed as the line producer for Love and War, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, and was later removed without payment

It seems like ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has courted yet another controversy amid the shoot of his ongoing project Love and War. As per reports, an FIR has been registered against him at Bichwal police station in Rajasthan's Bikaner district. The complaint was filed by Jodhpur-based Radha Films and Hospitality CEO, Prateek Raj Mathur, who alleged that he was appointed as the line producer for the film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, and was later removed without payment.

Fresh trouble for Bhansali and his team

According to IANS, Mathur alleged that despite repeated requests, no formal agreement was signed with him. However, he received an email confirming his role as line producer. He further claimed to have handled key responsibilities, including administrative support, government clearances, and security arrangements for the film crew.

The FIR also accused Bhansali, along with Bhansali Productions' managers Utkarsh Bali and Arvind Gill, of misbehaving with him at Hotel Narendra Bhawan in Bikaner on August 17. Mathur alleged that he was pushed, insulted, and threatened that his company's future projects would be obstructed.

He further claimed "criminal breach of trust" and "cheating" on the part of the production team. Initially, police had not registered the case, following which Mathur approached the court. Based on the court's directive, the FIR was filed.

Police said they are examining the allegations and statements of all parties involved. Further action will depend on the outcome of the investigation.

About Bhansali’s Love and War

Bhansali's much-awaited film Love and War is scheduled for release in December. The movie is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of war. Shot extensively in Bikaner during August, the film includes sequences at iconic locations such as Junagadh Fort. Industry sources suggest that the first look poster or teaser may be unveiled on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, September 28, as a special promotional event.

Bhansali’s last directorial venture was Gangubai Kathiawadi, featuring Alia Bhatt. It is a cinematic adaptation of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi, which tells the story of a simple girl from Kathiawad who is forced into prostitution and later rises to become a madam and an influential figure in Mumbai’s red-light area.