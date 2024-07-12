As Devdas has completed its glorious 22 years, Bhansali Productions relived the nostalgia with a video encapsulating the chips from the film

Madhuri Dixit in Devdas

Listen to this article 22 years of Devdas: Revisiting the magic of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's filmmaking x 00:00

Sanjay Leela Bhansali created a timeless tale of love, Devdas in 2002 that eventually became a cult classic in the history of Indian Cinema. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles, was adorned with a beautiful canvas, massive sets, brilliant performances, chartbuster music, and SLB's fine art of storytelling.

The film created a stir at the time of its release and even today, it is worth reckoning as a gem of Indian cinema. As the film has completed its glorious 22 years, Bhansali Productions relives the nostalgia with a video encapsulating the chips from the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhansali Productions took to their social media and shared a video and jotted down the caption:

"The magic of Devdas lives on. Celebrating 22 years of love, friendship, and melodies that have become a part of our hearts+ #22YearsOfDevdas

#Sanjay Leela Bhansali #Devdas @imsrk

@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @madhuridixitnene @apnabhidu

#HindiCinema #Bollywood #IndianCinema

#DevdasAnniversary"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

Made under the direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Devdas was released on 12th July 2002. Remarkably, it was one of the most expensive Indian films ever made at the time. The film was a major commercial success and emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

'Devdas' is a remake of late legendary actor Dilip Kumar's film of the same name. It starred Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Paro, and Madhuri Dixit Nene as Chandramukhi.

The saga was based on the 1917 Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay novel Devdas. The film revolves around Devdas Mukherjee (SRK), whose life goes downhill after his family forbids him from marrying Paro. He then turns to alcohol and seeks refuge with a prostitute, Chandramukhi.

Apart from the storyline, the songs from the film, including 'Bairi Piya', 'Silsila Ye Chahat Ka', Dola Re Dola' were also widely appreciated and still remain favourites among many. Kirron Kher and Jackie Shroff were also a part of the blockbuster, which was nominated for the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).

The concept has been revistited by many filmmakers time and again, but none of them were as grand in scale as Bhansali's version.