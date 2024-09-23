The grand finale of Miss Universe India 2024 was held on Sunday in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Rhea Singha beat 51 contestants to win the pageant

Rhea Singha

Rhea Singha has been crowned Miss Universe India 2024, and she will now represent India at the global Miss Universe 2024 pageant. The grand finale of Miss Universe India 2024 was held on Sunday in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The event was filled with excitement, with Rhea emerging as the winner and taking home the prestigious title.

After her big win, Rhea couldn't contain her happiness. Speaking to ANI with a bright smile, she shared, "Today I won the title of Miss Universe India 2024. I am so thankful. I have done so much work to get to this level where I can consider myself worthy enough for this crown. I am so inspired by the previous winners."

Actress and Miss Universe India 2015, Urvashi Rautela, who served as a judge at the event, shared her thoughts and expressed hope that "India will win the Miss Universe crown again this year."

"I feel what all the girls are feeling. The winners are mind-blowing. They will represent our country very well in Miss Universe, and I am hopeful that India will win the Miss Universe crown again this year. All the girls have been hard-working, dedicated, and extremely beautiful," Rautela told media.

Rhea Singha's win set to the beats of Coldplay and BTS:

The official handle of Miss Universe India took to Instagram to share Rhea's winning moment. The post was accompanied by the British rock band Coldplay's iconic song "My Universe". It was apt considering that Coldplay was the most trending band in India on Sunday as lakhs of people attempted to get tickets for the band's Mumbai concerts in January 2025. While it was a disappointing day for majority Coldplay fans, for Rhea the Coldplay song was a moment of celebration.

Everything you need to know about Rhea Singha:

Rhea is all of 19 and beat 51 other finalists to emerge as the winner. Pranjal Priya was named 1st runner-up, while Chhavi Verg took the 2nd runner-up spot. Sushmita Roy and Ruopfuzhano Whiso secured 3rd and 4th runner-up positions, respectively.

The 19-year-old Rhea Singha hails from Gujarat and will present India at Miss Universe platform. According to Rhea's Insta bio, she is also an actress and TedX speaker and has over 40k followers.

With this title, Rhea Singha is now preparing to represent India at the Miss Universe 2024 competition, which will take place later this year in Mexico.