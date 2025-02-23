Munawar Faruqui's show Hafta Vasooli, currently streaming on JioHotstar, is a quirky take on politics and blends comedy with sharp commentary in a newsroom style.

Bigg Boss 17 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is known for his style of comedy. He often takes jabs at politicians and current issues in the country with his satire. Munawar has recently stepped into the world of OTT with his latest show Hafta Vasooli. The show, currently streaming on JioHotstar, is a quirky take on politics and blends comedy with sharp commentary in a newsroom style.

Now, with his show gaining popularity each passing day, Hafta Vasooli has landed in legal trouble, with multiple complaints being filed against it for offending religious sentiments and promoting obscenity. Several calls for a ban on the show have also surfaced on social media.

An advocate, Amita Sachdeva, has filed a complaint against Hafta Vasooli, seeking an FIR under BNS Sections 196, 299, and 353, as well as the IT Act and other relevant laws. While sharing this information on her social media, adv Amita shared, "I have officially filed a complaint against habitual offender Munawar Faruqui, for his show "Hafta Wasooli" streamed on @JioHotstar, requesting an FIR under BNS Sections 196, 299, and 353, along with the IT Act and other relevant Sections for:

Promoting vulgarity

Insulting multiple religions

Violating cultural values

Polluting young minds & society"

Earlier, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti had also demanded a ban on Hafta Vasooli. In a tweet on X, they had written, “We demand an immediate ban on #HaftaVasooli airing on Jio Hotstar! In this show @munawar uses foul language, which is unacceptable for public viewing. It sinks moral values. Streaming platforms must act responsibly! @JioHotstar @MIB_India #JioHotstar_Ban_HaftaVasooli @UdayMahurkar @SachdevaAmita."

Acting Debut – First Copy

Last year, Munawar revealed his acting debut in the much-anticipated web series First Copy. The teaser, which centers around piracy in the 90s and explores quirky, grey characters, has already sparked tons of excitement. Fans are eager to see Munawar like never before, as he steps into this new role and adds actor to his already impressive list of talents.

Munawar Faruqui’s journey in showbiz

Munawar started his journey in 2020 after he uploaded a stand-up comedy video titled 'Dawood, Yamraaj, Aurat'. After that, he released his debut song 'Jawab' with Spectra, an Indian musician.

He started his journey in showbiz in 2022 with the reality show 'Lock Upp', hosted by actress-politician Kangana Ranaut. He was crowned as the winner of the show. He was then seen in 'Bigg Boss 17' in 2023, where he also lifted the trophy.