Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry turned a year older today. Actress Ananya Panday who is a close friend of Orry took to Instagram stories to wish him.

Sharing a picture with Orry, Ananya wrote, "Happy birthday orridge the omnipresnet". Khushi Kapoor also shared a birthday wish for Orry on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Orry took to his Instagram feed to give a glimpse of his distinct cake cutting. In the video, Orry can be seen shirtless in a dimly-lit room with a cake in front of him. With a serious expression on his face, he is seen butchering the cake with a pair of scissors. We get to see the scissors covered in red (indicating blood).

he captioned the video, "Butchered another 365 ✂️"

Orry gained fame in recent times owing to his frequent appearances with Bollywood celebrities. he was seen at parties with celebrities, sports personalities and even the functions hosted by the Ambani family. This led to curiosity around Orry and what he did. While he has always remained tight-lipped about the exact nature of his profession but stressed that he's not inclined towards traditional employment.

During an appearance on Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, Orry mentioned, “I have no interest in doing films or shows. Who dreams of hard labour? Nobody. I hate work, and doing films and TV is a lot of work. And in this industry, work never ends. You take the work home with you, your life revolves around your work. People think it’s an easy life, but it isn’t.”

Talking about how he makes money, Orry revealed that he charges a hefty fee for his appearances. He mentioned, “Do I look cheap? I charge Rs 25 lakh if you ask me for a photo. If I offer one myself, I don’t charge. If someone formally asks for Orry’s touch, it’s Rs 2o lakh.” He mentioned that he has about twelve managers who handle both his personal and professional responsibilities.

“I have formal team at Dharma Cornerstone Agency, and then I have my own people,” he said.

On Koffee with Karan 8, Karan Johar asked him how Brand Orry began. "If you want to blame someone, blame Boney Kapoor. I was entering the gate at his daughter's birthday, and all the media people kept calling my name and clicking me. Boney uncle, being the gentleman he is, had come down to receive me at the gate. So I said, 'Boney uncle, they were screaming my name!' My name, for the first time! I was so shy, I was shaking.