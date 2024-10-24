3 Idiots director Rajkumar Hirani's son has ventured into acting and his debut play Letters of Suresh opened to positive response. Vir delivered a 35-minute monologue in the play

Vir Hirani, son of renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, recently made his acting debut under the direction of Feroz Abbas Khan. He took on a significant challenge—a 35-minute monologue in the play Letters of Suresh. His performance has caught the attention of both critics and audiences alike.

A source who watched the play stated, “I had the privilege of watching Feroz Abbas Khan’s play. While it was spectacular, what truly blew me away was this new boy’s performance. He delivered a monologue for 35 minutes straight, which is a rare feat in theatre. After inquiring, I found out he was Rajkumar Hirani’s son, Vir Hirani, and had studied at RADA. Truly, talent runs in the family.”

Vir Hirani’s ability to engage deeply with the material and hold the audience’s attention for such a demanding piece of work showcases his dedication to his craft. The play, which returns to NMACC and Prithvi Theatre in December, offers a chance to witness his performance firsthand. As anticipation around his career builds, his theatre debut has already set a high standard.

About the play Letters of Suresh

In May this year, before the debut of the play in India, playwright Feroz Abbas Khan had spoken to us about Letters of Suresh. The play by Rajiv Joseph was adapted by Feroz Abbas Khan for its premiere in India. Known for his grand productions like 'Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical', 'Civilisation of Nation' and 'Death of a Salesman', Khan experimented with a more intimate form of storytelling with 'Letters of Suresh'.

"It is a series of monologues apart from one direct conversation," says Feroz talking to mid-day.com about his upcoming play. "It is basically about four people yearning for a connection. It's a very beautiful play and it's in the form of letters and they are communicating with each other through letters and trying to make a connection. That's at the heart of the play."

"It's a very identifiable story. There are four stories of four different people. And their lives get intertwined with each other through letters," he added.

For Khan, 'Letters of Suresh' is unlike any of his previous plays that had grand production values. "This is very intimate. This is about the words and the actor. So it's a different experience for me. It's the same format like 'Tumhari Amrita' but done in a completely different way. 'Tumhari Amrita' was just two people reading letters. This is about four people performing the letters. It's lot about performance and reads good or better than what it reads".