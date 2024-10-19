Recently, at an event in Mumbai, Rajkumar Hirani teased fans by revealing his plans for the next instalment in the 'Munna Bhai' series

In Pic: Sanjay Dutt & Rajkumar Hirani

Listen to this article Rajkumar Hirani gives BIG update on Munna Bhai 3: ‘I have a unique idea and...’ x 00:00

Rajkumar Hirani holds the record for delivering hits throughout his career, but one film that remains among his most loved is the 'Munna Bhai' franchise. Starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, 'Munna Bhai' has become a cult classic and a fan favourite. Recently, at an event in Mumbai, Hirani teased fans by revealing his plans for the next instalment in the 'Munna Bhai' series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajkumar Hirani on Munna Bhai script

Speaking to the audience, Rajkumar Hirani disclosed that he is juggling multiple projects related to 'Munna Bhai'. “I have five half-finished scripts for 'Munna Bhai'. I spent six months on a script, got to the interval, and then it just wouldn’t move forward. There’s 'Munna Bhai LLB', 'Munna Bhai Chal Base', 'Munna Bhai Chale Amreeka', and more." He also acknowledged the challenge of creating the next story, adding, "The most important factor is that the next instalment has to be better than the previous films. But now, I have a unique idea. Of course, over 100 years of cinema, everything has been said. But yeah, I’m working on that idea.”

Sanjay Dutt is extremely eager for Munna Bhai 3

Hirani humorously shared how Sanjay Dutt is extremely eager to make the third part of the film, saying, "I think Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) might just come to my house and threaten me to finish the next film. He really wants to do another 'Munna Bhai' movie." On a more serious note, Hirani assured fans that he is “seriously” considering it.

Rajkumar Hirani on work front

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani is receiving praise for his latest directorial, 'Dunki', headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar also star in 'Dunki', which addresses the issue of immigration. The title is derived from the term "donkey journey," which refers to the long and often dangerous routes people take to immigrate. The film hit theatres on December 21 and performed decently at the box office.

About Munna Bhai franchise

Hirani’s directorial debut was the blockbuster film 'Munnabhai MBBS', starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. Three years later, the sequel 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' was released, with Vidya Balan joining the cast. Although the second part ended with a teaser for the third installment, 'Munna Bhai Chale America', that film never came to fruition.