Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma appears before Andhra police for questioning over social media post

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma appears before Andhra police for questioning over social media post

Updated on: 07 February,2025 04:27 PM IST  |  Amaravati
PTI

Ram Gopal Varma appeared before the police in connection with a case filed against him over his alleged offensive posts about Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma appears before Andhra police for questioning over social media post

Ram Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma appeared before the police in Prakasam district on Friday for questioning in connection with a case filed against him over his alleged offensive posts about Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others, police said.


Several cases were registered against Varma in Andhra Pradesh last year, accusing him of posting morphed photographs of CM Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and their family members in an "indecent" manner on social media.


Notices were earlier served to Varma, directing him to appear for questioning regarding the cases. Accordingly, he appeared before the Investigating Officer (IO) at Ongole Rural Police Station, a senior police official told PTI.


Further investigation is underway, the official added. The filmmaker was previously granted anticipatory bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court after being booked for his "objectionable" social media posts about CM Naidu and others.

