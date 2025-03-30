While Ranveer Allahabadia was catching all the headlines, he was keeping away from social media because of the massive hate coming his way

Ranveer Allahabadia makes Instagram comeback

Ranveer Allahabadia has been missing in action for quite some time now. After the episode of India's Got Latent featuring him released, he received massive backlash and put out an apology video. However, the controversy escalated, and several FIRs have been filed against him. While he was catching all the headlines, Ranveer was keeping away from social media because of the massive hate coming his way.

Ranveer Allahabadia’s recent post

Today, days after the Latent controversy, Ranveer Allahbadia has finally made a comeback on social media. In a collaborative post with his BeerBiceps account, Ranveer shared a couple of pictures featuring him smiling brightly. While sharing the picture, Ranveer called it his new birth and captioned it, "Thank you to my loved ones. Thank you universe. A new blessed chapter begins - Rebirth..."

Tanmay Bhat, Abhay Deol & others react to the post

As soon as Ranveer posted the pictures, several users and his followers came out in support of him and dropped positive reactions. While Abhay Deol dropped clapping emojis, Tanmay Bhat wrote, "Missed you (not really)." Tanmay further teased Ranveer for the canceled podcast with B Praak and wrote, "Like this comment if you want a B Praak podcast."

The B Praak controversy

Amid the controversy over Ranveer Allahabadia's obscene comedy on Samay Raina's show, singer B Praak had canceled his upcoming podcast with him.

B Praak said, "I was about to go for a podcast on BeerBiceps, and we canceled that because of the kind of pathetic thinking and the kind of words used on Samay Raina's show. This is not our Indian culture. What kind of things are you sharing about your parents? Is this comedy? This is not at all comedy. This cannot be stand-up comedy. Teaching people cuss words! I do not understand what generation this is. A Sardarji also comes on the show. Sardarji, you know you are a Sikh, do these things look good? What kind of teachings are you giving? He even puts clips on his Instagram, saying - Yes, I abuse, what is the problem with that? Well, we do have a problem with that."

During the episode, he asked a contestant a controversial question about their parents' sexual or intimate relationship. His remarks rapidly went viral on social media, with netizens criticizing him heavily.