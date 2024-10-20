As per report, based on a complaint by a 26-year-old dancer, a case was registered at Mira Road police station on October 16 against D'Souza, his wife Lizelle

Remo D'Souza & Lizelle D'Souza

Listen to this article Remo D'Souza & his wife Lizelle booked for defrauding dance troupe of Rs 11.96 crore, report x 00:00

Remo D'Souza has found himself in another legal battle. A case has been filed against the popular choreographer and his wife Lizelle D'Souza for allegedly cheating a dance troupe of Rs 11.96 crore. As per reports, a complaint has been filed at Thane District's Mira Road Police Station against Remo, his wife, and a few others involved in forgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remo D'Souza and his wife booked for cheating

As reported by news agency PTI, based on a complaint by a 26-year-old dancer, a case was registered at Mira Road police station on October 16 against D'Souza, his wife Lizelle, and five others under sections 465 (forgery), 420 (cheating), and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said. As per the FIR, the complainant and his troupe were allegedly cheated between 2018 and July 2024.

The other accused in the case are Omprakash Shankar Chouhan, Rohit Jadhav, Frame Production Company, Vinod Raut (a policeman), and Ramesh Gupta, the official said, adding that they are investigating the matter.

What is the case?

As per the FIR, the troupe participated in a television show and ended up winning the competition. However, the accused allegedly pretended to be the rightful owners of the group and claimed the prize money, which amounted to Rs 11.96 crore.

Remo's work front

Remo was recently seen in 'Madgaon Express,' where he played a shady doctor who is actually an undercover agent. The film's story revolves around three young boys played by Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, who dream about vacationing in Goa. Their dream, however, turns into a nightmare as the three friends, now grown up, embark on a train journey via 'Madgaon Express' to reach Goa. This marks the dynamic trio's first collaboration on the silver screen in the light-hearted film. Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam are also part of the comedy-drama.