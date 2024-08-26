The case dates back eight years when an FIR was lodged by Ghaziabad businessman Satyendra Tyagi against Remo D'Souza who alleged that he duped him of Rs 5 crore in the name of investment

The Allahabad High Court denied relief to ace choreographer-director Remo D’Souza who filed a petition in connection with a 2016 cheating case. The plea was dismissed by a bench of Justice Rajeev Misra after Remo failed to challenge the chargesheet filed against him. The case dates back eight years when an FIR was lodged by Ghaziabad businessman Satyendra Tyagi.

According to Live Law, Tyagi alleged in the FIR that D'Souza had suggested he invest Rs 5 crore in the film ‘Amar Must Die’ which was never made. The businessman was promised that the amount would double to Rs 10 crore after the film’s release. Remo however failed to do so.

The FIR, lodged under Sections 420, 406, and 386 of the IPC also alleged that when Tyagi asked the choreographer to return his money, Remo threatened and intimidated by having underworld don Prasad Pujari call him.

While dismissing Remo’s plea, the Court observed, “Having heard the learned counsel for applicant, the learned A.G.A. for State and upon perusal of record, this Court finds that the charge sheet dated 25.9.2020 submitted against applicant has not been challenged in the present application. In the absence of any challenge to the charge sheet, no relief as prayed for by means of present application can be granted.”

In October 2020, a court of A.C.J.M. III, Ghaziabad, took cognizance of the offence but Remo failed to challenge the chargesheet in the case, hence his petition was dismissed.

