Breaking News
Andheri subway may see closures this monsoon season too
First-time voters swayed by political views on climate change: Survey
Anna Hazare blames arrest on Arvind Kejriwal’s doing
Mumbai Police gear up to arrest 35 Somalian pirates
MP Pragya Thakur appears before court, bailable warrant cancelled
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Madgaon Express Box Office Day 1 Kunal Kemmus directorial earns Rs 150 crore
<< Back to Elections 2024

Madgaon Express Box Office Day 1: Kunal Kemmu's directorial earns Rs 1.50 crore

Updated on: 23 March,2024 09:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

'Madgaon Express’ revolves around three young boys played by Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, who dream about vacationing in Goa. Their dream, however, comes true but only to turn into a nightmare.

Madgaon Express Box Office Day 1: Kunal Kemmu's directorial earns Rs 1.50 crore

A still from Madgaon Express Pic/YouTube Screenshot

Listen to this article
Madgaon Express Box Office Day 1: Kunal Kemmu's directorial earns Rs 1.50 crore
x
00:00

Kunal Kemmu marked his directorial debut with the film ‘Madgaon Express’, which hit the big screens on March 22. Despite a clash with the Randeep Hooda-directed Swatantra Veer Savarkar, the film earned slightly more. As per reports, it raked in Rs 1.50 crore on its first day at the box office. 


Madgaon Express’ revolves around three young boys played by Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, who dream about vacationing in Goa. Their dream, however, comes true but only to turn into a nightmare as the three friends, all grown up now, embark on a train journey via Madgaon Express to reach their destination Goa. This marks the dynamic trio's first collaboration on the silver screen in the light-hearted film. Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam are also a part of the comedy-drama.


In an interview with mid-day.com, Kunal revealed that he had scripted the film for himself after not getting the desired acting opportunities. He shared, “I had written the film for myself to act in. But when I narrated it to Farhan, he suggested that I direct it. I felt I wasn’t getting the opportunities I wanted. Do I want to crib about the opportunities that I don’t have, or work on creating opportunities? That’s how ‘Madgaon Express’ happened.”


Kemmu has been acting since the age of six. As he begins a new chapter in his career, he says he has been influenced by the directors with whom he worked on comedies. “I did Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke [1993] with Mahesh Bhatt, Dhol [2007] with Priyadarshan, Golmaal with Rohit Shetty, 99 [2009] and Go Goa Gone with Raj-DK. I saw them at work, absorbed it, and then tried to find my own voice.”

When asked why he chose not to act in his film, the actor concluded, “It would have been too much to handle for my first film.” 

Talking about his experience of shooting in Goa, Kunal told ANI, "I love Goa, I have been there many times to shoot films and it is the most relatable place. When you say Goa everybody in the country knows that it is all about fun, some kind of excitement, and beaches and it kind of resonates. Also, I am telling the story about boys who live in Bombay and to give them something aspirational is so relatable. They were so close to Goa but still could not reach Goa till 20 years"

‘Madgaon Express’ is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. 

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kunal Kemmu Pratik Gandhi Divyenndu nora fatehi Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK