While the speculation surrounding RJ Mahvash & Yuzi Chahal's rumoured relationship kept making headlines, the former has shared a new reel talking about her future boyfriend /husband

In Pic: RJ Mahvash & Yuzi Chahal with friends

Listen to this article RJ Mahvash shares reel about future husband, eagle-eyed netizens notice Chahal’s like, say, ‘Bhai is faster than light’ x 00:00

Yuzvendra Chahal has been rumoured to be dating RJ Mahvash. The ace cricketer has been spotted with Mahvash multiple times, and these rumours grew stronger as she was clicked with the cricketer on the day of his divorce from Dhanashree Verma in Mumbai. While the speculation surrounding their rumoured relationship kept making headlines, RJ Mahvash has shared a new reel talking about her future boyfriend /husband, and this reel got a like from the ace cricketer.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahvash (@rj.mahvash)

RJ Mahvash’s recent reel

In the reel that Mahvash has shared on her social media, she talks about how she wants only one guy who will be her everything. In the clip, she can be seen saying in Hindi, "Whichever boy comes into my life, he will be the only boy in my life. He will be my friend, he will be my boyfriend, he will be my husband. My life will revolve around him. I don't want useless people. I can't talk to other boys in that scenario."

"That urge to say 'My boy is enough' is everything," she added. "Bas ek hi hoga (There will only be one)," was the caption of the post.

As soon as Mahvash shared the reel on her social media, it got liked by cricketer and friend Yuzvendra Chahal. But this like didn't go unnoticed—now, eagle-eyed netizens have seen Yuzi's like on Mahvash's post, and they are reacting to it. One said, "Yuzi Chahal is faster than light." "Yuzi bhai faster than light," another one wrote. A third user shared, "Everything is temporary, but 'liked by Yuzi Chahal' is permanent." "@yuzi_chahal23 Samajhdar ke ishare kaafi hain," another one wrote.

Chahal & Mahvash’s Dating Rumours

Previously, rumours suggested that Yuzvendra Chahal was romantically involved with Mahvash after pictures of them, along with other friends, surfaced on social media. However, Mahvash was quick to slam these link-up rumours.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier this year, RJ Mahvash dismissed the baseless rumours that were being spread in her name. "Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It’s literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I’m sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?" she wrote.