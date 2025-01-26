Dhanashree Verma has invested her time in a new hobby and spoke about the same in detail. The dancer and actor has been making headlines lately for her rumoured divorce with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

Actor and dancer Dhanashree Verma has been making headlines lately for her rumoured divorce with cricketer-husband Yuzvendra Chahal. While the internet is abuzz with her personal life, the dancer has shared a video revealing her new hobby. In the video shared on Saturday, Dhanashree spoke about her first pottery session and called it 'therapeutic'.

“So today, I decided to try something interesting, something special, something different, something that my friends suggested is very therapeutic. So I’m here for my first pottery class," she said in the video.

In the caption of her post, Dhanashree wrote, “Shape your own destiny, one piece at a time. My first pottery class and I’m so glad it turned out to be so so good… a must try :)" Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

What Dhanashree said about divorce rumours

From the last couple of months, rumours of Dhanashree and Yuzvendra heading for divorce has been doing the rounds. The two got married in 2020.

Reacting to the reports, earlier this momth, Dhanahsree took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What’s truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact- checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate. I’ve worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification. Om Namah Shivaay."

More about Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal got married on December 11, 2020. Opening up about their love story on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11, the actress shared, "During the lockdown, no matches were happening, and all the cricketers were sitting at home and getting frustrated. During that time, Yuzi decided one fine day that he wanted to learn dance. He had seen my dance videos on social media, and back in the day, I used to teach dance, and he approached me to be my student. I agreed to teach him."