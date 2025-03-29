Barelvi cleric and All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi has condemned Salman Khan's decision to wear the Ram Janmabhoomi edition watch

Salman Khan flauts his watch

Listen to this article Salman Khan flaunts limited-edition Ram Janmabhoomi watch, Maulana Razvi calls his action ‘illegal and haram’ x 00:00

Salman Khan's Ram Janmabhoomi edition watch has recently caught the attention of social media. With fans hailing the actor for choosing this watch, the actor's act has been condemned by Barelvi cleric and All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi. Maulana Razvi, in an interaction, called Salman's action 'haram' (forbidden in Islam).

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

In a statement that Maulana Razvi gave while talking to PTI, he shared that he has been receiving inquiries regarding Islamic law concerning Salman Khan's actions and stated, "I have been asked about Shariat's ruling about Salman Khan. I tell you the Shariat's ruling about the work done by him, that he is wearing a Ram Edition watch made for the promotion of Ram Mandir. Wearing such a watch on hand being a Muslim is illegal and haram."

Razvi further stated that being a prominent figure and a person with a large Muslim fan base, Salman should refrain from doing any such act and added, "In such a situation, doing un-Islamic activities is against Shariat. He should avoid such activities and repent for the un-Islamic activities he has done."

The watch that Salman was wearing has only 49 pieces available. The limited-edition watch, worth Rs 34 lakh, has been gifted to him by his mother, Salma Khan.

Salman wore this watch during the promotions of his upcoming film Sikandar.

About Sikandar's trailer

The trailer opens in a police station with posters of Salman Khan along with "Wanted" written on them. The trailer then takes you into the world of Raja Sahab, aka Sikandar Sahab. Sikandar, who is the messiah of the good people, must fight through corruption, bad guys, goons, and the system to get justice for the people he has lost. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna plays Salman’s love interest, and although her role is a little unclear, she also seems to have some sort of connection with the people in power.

More about the film

Get ready for an epic cinematic experience this Eid 2025! Salman Khan returns to the big screen, joined by the stunning Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Backed by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by the master storyteller AR Murugadoss, the film is set to release on March 30, 2025.