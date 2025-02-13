Not all voices on Samay Raina are against him. The comedian's friends from the industry have spoken in his support. Munawar Faruqui who previously faced jail time for a joke penned words of affirmation for his friend

Munawar Faruqui and Samay Raina

Munawar Faruqui supports Samay Raina amid India's Got Latent controversy

Comedian Samay Raina is currently embroiled in a major controversy owing to his hit show 'India's Got Latent' (IGL). The latest episode that featured podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on the panel landed in trouble after the content creator made a comment on parents and sex. This did not sit well with many including politicians. The outrage was followed by multiple FIRs, inquires and even Parliament discussions. While Samay has deleted all episodes of the show from his YouTuber channel, some celebs have also come out in his support.

Munawar Faruqui reacts to Samay Raina controversy

While the outrage against Samay Raina and his show IGL is loud, the comedian has also received words of support from some industry members. Fellow comedian and reality TV star Munawar Faruqui came out in support of his friend. Early on Thursday morning, hours after Raina deleted all episodes of his show, Faruqui extended his support to him. In his Instagram post, he wrote, "Samay (with a kissing emoji)".

He then wrote, "Art joh hai woh spring ki hai. Jitnaa dabage utnaa uper uthega". "My G is going to come out so strong you will see," he added.

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui has also been the victim of outrage over jokes. Back in 2021, Faruqui's life turned upside down when a group of Hindi nationalists walked into his Indore show and accused him of insulting Hindu gods in his set. The intruder was referring not to a joke Faruqui had just made, but one that he’d uploaded on YouTube in April 2020. He ended up facing some jail time.

Bharti Singh defends Samay Raina

Recently, comedian Bharti Singh appeared on the show as a panellist with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Bharti described Samay Raina as talented and stated that the show is similar. Bharti stated that the show is like that, "but it is not required for you to go to the show and tell them what they need. It is your decision, whether you say it or not. Samay does not say, "Hey, open your mouth." He is a very brilliant and very sweet boy. He is liked by GenZs. If you go there yourself, you will become his fan. He is so good."

'Not cool,' says Aly Goni

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Aly Goni reacted after Raina deleted all the episodes of IGL. "They forced Samay to delete all the episodes of latent.. not cool.. that 1 episode should have been deleted that’s it.. He has worked hard to make this show successful.. where everyone was praising him few days back now everyone is against him lol kya yaar," he wrote on X.