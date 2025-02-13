Comedian Samay Raina had four shows lined up in Gujarat for April. However, amid the controversy and outrage around his show 'India's Got Latent', the shows have been cancelled

Comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent has landed in major controversy following remarks made by panellist Ranveer Allahbadia in of one of the latest episodes. The matter escalated to FIRS and even parliament discussions. Amid rising tension around the show and legal hassle, it has come to light that the comedian's shows in Gujarat have been cancelled. The comedian was scheduled to perform in four cities in the state in April.

Samay Raina's Gujarat show cancelled

According to a report in PTI, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) claimed that Raina's upcoming shows in Gujarat have been cancelled following outrage over crass remarks made on the latest episode of his controversial YouTube reality programme, 'India's Got Latent'. The VHP said tickets for Raina's shows scheduled in April were no longer available for sale on online platform BookMyShow.

Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput said stand-up comedian Raina had planned four shows in the state -- one each in Surat on April 17 and Vadodara on April 18, and two in Ahmedabad on April 19 and 20.

"It appears all these four shows have been cancelled due to public outrage against him in Gujarat. Though tickets for these shows were available till morning (of Wednesday) on BookMyShow, it seems they have been now taken down from the portal," claimed Rajput.

In a statement, VHP regional secretary Ashvin Patel claimed organisers have decided to cancel these shows due to the recent controversy.

"In view of the anger among people, it appears organisers have cancelled Samay Raina's upcoming shows in Gujarat. We are thankful to the people of Gujarat for showing such alertness. I also ask organisers to refrain from organising events of such people in Gujarat," said Patel.

Samay Raina deletes all episodes of India's Got Latent

As the controversy gained steam and became a topic of national discussion with Chief Ministers and other Parliament members chiming in, Raina took the decision to delete all videos of the show. On Wednesday, Raina took to his social media handle to share that he has deleted all the videos from his channel. "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you.”