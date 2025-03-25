Samay Raina appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Monday and recorded his statement in front of the cops regarding the India's Got Latent case

Samay Raina

Listen to this article Samay Raina says sorry in statement to cyber cell: 'My mental state is not well' x 00:00

Comedian Samay Raina appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber cell on Monday and recorded his statement in connection with the India's Got Latent controversy episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia. The comedian expressed his regret on how everything transpired on the show.

I know what I said is wrong: Samay

In his official statement to the authorities, he said, “I will be careful next time such a thing does not happen again. My mental state is not well due to this whole case. My Canada tour also did not go well. I am sorry for what I said, I know what I said is wrong”.

"I feel deep regret for what I said. It happened in the flow of the show, and I had no intention of saying it," he said.

Samay Raina reschedules India tour

Earlier, Samay delayed his return to India, and also rescheduled his India tour. The comedian recently took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a note in which he said that he has rescheduled his India tour, and assured the audience of his tour that the the money from their tickets will soon be remitted to the source of their transactions.

He wrote, “Hello guys, I’m rescheduling my India tour. You all will get refunds shortly, see you soon”.

About Latent controversy

Earlier, the Maharashtra Cyber had turned down Samay Raina's request to record his statement via video conferencing and has summoned him to appear before it.

The Maharashtra Cyber is a cyber and information security division which has been investigating the India’s Got Talent case.

The Maharashtra Cyber and the Mumbai Police are investigating Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks on Samay Raina's YouTube show, which sparked an obscenity case.

The show, India's Got Latent, became the focus after Allahbadia made crude comments about parents.

It had earlier registered an FIR in the matter over Samay Raina's YouTube show, India's got latent.

The Maharashtra Cyber officials had earlier stated that it has summoned at least 50 persons to record their statements in connection with the case.

This comes after the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy gripped the country last month prior to the social disorder that is currently going around after the release of ‘Chhaava’.