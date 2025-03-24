Breaking News
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber in Navi Mumbai

Updated on: 24 March,2025 06:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The officials said that his statement was scheduled to be recorded on Monday

Comedian Samay Raina on Monday appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber in Navi Mumbai weeks after being summoned by the officials in connection with the India’s Got Talent case, the officials said.


The officials said that his statement was scheduled to be recorded on Monday.


"Samay Raina left the Maharashtra Cyber office after his statement was recorded for nearly six hours," said an official.


Earlier, the Maharashtra Cyber had turned down Samay Raina's request to record his statement via video conferencing and has summoned him to appear before it.

The Maharashtra Cyber is a cyber and information security division which has been investigating the India’s Got Talent case.

The Maharashtra Cyber and the Mumbai Police are investigating Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks on Samay Raina's YouTube show, which sparked an obscenity case.

The show, India's Got Latent, became the focus after Allahbadia made crude comments about parents.

It had earlier registered an FIR in the matter over Samay Raina's YouTube show, India's got latent.

The Maharashtra Cyber officials had earlier stated that it has summoned at least 50 persons to record their statements in connection with the case.

They also include those who participated in the show.

Last month, the Maharashtra Cyber officials had questioned YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani for around five hours in connection with India's Got Latent row, officials had earlier said.

The duo had appeared separately at the Cyber headquarters in Navi Mumbai after skipping previous summons issued by the agency.

Further details will be updated.

