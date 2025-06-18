Breaking News
Raj Thackeray to Centre: Stop forcing Hindi on Maharashtra — why isn’t it imposed in Modi-Shah’s Gujarat?
Mithi River desilting scam: ED summons Dino Morea again for questioning in money laundering case
Mumbai: FIR filed by EOW against Ecstasy Realty and promoters for Rs 600 crore financial fraud
Mumbai: Harbour line disrupted during rush hour after trespasser struck by train near Chembur
Mumbai rains: Powai Lake begins overflowing after heavy rainfall in catchment area
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Celebrity Life News > Newsmakers News > Article > Shah Rukh Khans doppelganger attracts thousands of fans internet calls it embarassing

Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger attracts thousands of fans, internet calls it 'embarassing'

Updated on: 18 June,2025 12:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Huge crowds recently gathered around Shah Rukh Khan's doppleganger, mistaking him for the superstar. The videos of the incident are going viral on the internet, which thinks it is embarrassing

Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger attracts thousands of fans, internet calls it 'embarassing'

Shah Rukh Khan doppleganger

Listen to this article
Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger attracts thousands of fans, internet calls it 'embarassing'
x
00:00

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys fandom like no other. The actor has millions of fans globally, who are always excited to get a glimpse of him wherever possible. Naturally, when people recently learnt that Shah Rukh was visiting their neighbourhood, thousands thronged to see the actor. But there was a catch, it wasn't the real Shah Rukh Khan, but his doppelganger, Ibrahim Qadri, on Tuesday. Videos of the incident are now going viral on the internet, where people mistook Qadri for Khan and became uncontrollable. The internet is now reacting to the fans gathering. 

Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger attracts huge crowds


Qadri, who enjoys a following of over 2 million, himself shared the videos of the incident on his Instagram handle. In one of the videos, the doppelganger is seen struggling to get out of his car as young men mob his vehicle while security and his bouncers try to control the crowds. The fans tried to push through the security, while cheering SRK's name. The crowd is seen going berserk, clearly uncontrollable by the security personnel. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ibrahim qadri (@ibrahim__qadri)

In another video, he is seen performing to SRK's songs and also waving at the fans. Fans were seen capturing Qadri's photos and videos with their phones. The incident has left netizens confused and wondering why SRK fans would queue up to see a doppelganger. One user said, "That's so sad and bad and embarrassing too," while another wrote, "Unemployment in India".

About Ibrahim Qadri

Interestingly, talking to Hindustan Times earlier, the doppleganger had revealed his story. He revealed that while people always told him that he looked like Shah Rukh Khan, he started taking it seriously only after the release of his film Raees. He recalled, "It was only after Raees that I took it seriously. I would resemble Shah Rukh sir only 10 per cent, but then I worked on my physique and hair, and mannerisms. Now I would say it’s 30 per cent, there’s a long way to go."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ibrahim qadri (@ibrahim__qadri)

He had also revealed that shopkeepers would often sell their products to him, assuming he was SRK himself, and that since becoming the doppleganger, it had become difficult for him to carry out day-to-day activities. Notably, the recent incident was not the first time that Qadri has drawn massive crowds as SRK's doppelganger. 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood SRK bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK