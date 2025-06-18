Huge crowds recently gathered around Shah Rukh Khan's doppleganger, mistaking him for the superstar. The videos of the incident are going viral on the internet, which thinks it is embarrassing

Shah Rukh Khan doppleganger

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger attracts thousands of fans, internet calls it 'embarassing' x 00:00

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys fandom like no other. The actor has millions of fans globally, who are always excited to get a glimpse of him wherever possible. Naturally, when people recently learnt that Shah Rukh was visiting their neighbourhood, thousands thronged to see the actor. But there was a catch, it wasn't the real Shah Rukh Khan, but his doppelganger, Ibrahim Qadri, on Tuesday. Videos of the incident are now going viral on the internet, where people mistook Qadri for Khan and became uncontrollable. The internet is now reacting to the fans gathering.

Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger attracts huge crowds

Qadri, who enjoys a following of over 2 million, himself shared the videos of the incident on his Instagram handle. In one of the videos, the doppelganger is seen struggling to get out of his car as young men mob his vehicle while security and his bouncers try to control the crowds. The fans tried to push through the security, while cheering SRK's name. The crowd is seen going berserk, clearly uncontrollable by the security personnel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ibrahim qadri (@ibrahim__qadri)

In another video, he is seen performing to SRK's songs and also waving at the fans. Fans were seen capturing Qadri's photos and videos with their phones. The incident has left netizens confused and wondering why SRK fans would queue up to see a doppelganger. One user said, "That's so sad and bad and embarrassing too," while another wrote, "Unemployment in India".

About Ibrahim Qadri

Interestingly, talking to Hindustan Times earlier, the doppleganger had revealed his story. He revealed that while people always told him that he looked like Shah Rukh Khan, he started taking it seriously only after the release of his film Raees. He recalled, "It was only after Raees that I took it seriously. I would resemble Shah Rukh sir only 10 per cent, but then I worked on my physique and hair, and mannerisms. Now I would say it’s 30 per cent, there’s a long way to go."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ibrahim qadri (@ibrahim__qadri)

He had also revealed that shopkeepers would often sell their products to him, assuming he was SRK himself, and that since becoming the doppleganger, it had become difficult for him to carry out day-to-day activities. Notably, the recent incident was not the first time that Qadri has drawn massive crowds as SRK's doppelganger.