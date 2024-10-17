Breaking News
Shah Rukh Khan's school teacher passes away in Goa, his dying wish was to meet the superstar

Updated on: 17 October,2024 04:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

When Shah Rukh Khan appeared on the chat show ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai’ by late actor Farooq Sheikh in 2002, he spoke about his teacher calling him his “guiding light”

Brother Eric Steve D'Souza, Shah Rukh Khan Pic/X, AFP

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s school teacher Brother Eric Steve D'Souza breathed his last in Goa on Sunday. According to reports, his dying wish was to meet the actor, and had even reached out to him via social media. However, the rendezvous could not be materialised. D’Souza taught Khan at St. Columba's School in Delhi. 





Shah Rukh Khan looked up to his school teacher 

When Shah Rukh Khan appeared on the chat show ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai’ by late actor Farooq Sheikh in 2002, he spoke about his teacher calling him his “guiding light”. He shared, "If there is one man in this whole wide world. I don't have idols or anyone that I look up to, but he is the only man in the world that I really look up to. He taught us how to play football, to play hockey. I had a lot of energy, and he channelised it so we didn’t become taporis, or gundas or badmaash because it’s very easy to get misled during youth. And he made sure that he gave us enough work and, with great fun, he used to play the guitar for us, sing songs for us. He really is the guiding light of my life. I love him."

Congress leader requests SRK to meet his teacher

Congress leader Szarita Laitphlang posted a video on social media requesting Shah Rukh Khan to meet D’Souza. Her post on X in June read, "This feels like my final plea, my last attempt to reach out to @iamsrk to humbly request his presence by the side of Brother Eric S D’Souza. Each day, Brother‘s health weakens, his condition worsening with every passing moment. Mumbai, just an hour away by flight, holds the possibility of bringing solace to his ailing heart. DASU has left an indelible mark on all of our lives, shaping us into who we are today through his unwavering commitment to instilling values. Your visit would mean the world to him, a beacon of hope in his darkest hours.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front 

Khan will next be seen in 'King' alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Rumour has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994). 

It has been tentatively titled ‘King’. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him. 
Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.

