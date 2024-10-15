Baba Siddique sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest before being brought to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to death

Salman Khan, Baba Siddique, Shah Rukh Khan Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Why Shah Rukh Khan didn't attend Baba Siddique's funeral despite being his close friend? x 00:00

The murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique has been widely condemned. He was killed after being shot at outside his office in Nirmal Nagar. He sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest before being brought to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to death on Saturday night. Several celebrities from the Indian film industry were spotted at his funeral which took place on Sunday. While Salman Khan attended the last rites, Shah Rukh Khan, who was equally close to the politician gave it a miss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan missing from Baba Siddique's funeral

A source quoted by Zoom TV states, "Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t want to get associated in the politician’s murder case. The case is also related to Salman Khan and King Khan, for that matter, wishes to stay away from this! Knowing how Lawrence Bishnoi’s circuit works, Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t want any harm on him anymore. Hence, he has chosen 'disappearance' in the entire matter by skipping Baba Siddique’s funeral who was a close friend to him."

Baba Siddique's role in ending SRK and Salman Khan’s feud

Baba Siddique's annual iftar parties are known and spoken about by many. The party sees the presence of Bollywood stars and other significant names in the public eye. His 2013 iftar party made headlines when Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who were famously feuding at the time, hugged and reconciled in front of the media, bringing Baba Siddique's event into the limelight.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Khan will next be seen in 'King' alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Rumour has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994).

It has been tentatively titled ‘King’. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him.

Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.