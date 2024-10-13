Baba Siddique who was shot dead in Mumbai on Saturday had close connections in Bollywood. Apart from hosting grand iftar party annually, he also shared personal relations with several Bollywood stars

Baba Siddique with Salman and Shah Rukh Khan

Baba Siddique's Bollywood connection and role in ending Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's feud

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai, was a popular figure in Bollywood circles and has close personal relations with several Bollywood stars. He has been active in state politics for decades, but he gained widespread recognition in the public eye due to his strong ties with Bollywood celebrities.

Though Baba Siddique is not directly involved in the film industry, his consistent relationships with major stars, combined with his high-profile events, have cemented his place as a key social figure within the Bollywood world.

Famous Iftar Parties and ending Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan feud

Baba Siddique's annual iftar parties are known and spoken about by many. The party sees the presence of Bollywood stars and other significant names in the public eye. These gatherings are attended by the biggest stars in the industry, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and many others. His 2013 iftar party made headlines when Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who were famously feuding at the time, hugged and reconciled in front of the media, bringing Baba Siddique's event into the limelight. A famous picture sees Baba Siddique flanked by Salman and Shah Rukh after they ended their very publicly known feud.

Personal Friendships with Bollywood Stars

Siddique shares a close relationship with several top Bollywood stars, especially Salman Khan, who is one of his closest friends. Their bond goes beyond just political or social connections, as Siddique has always been there for the family. He was also among the first to arrive when Bishnoi gang had threatened Khan and his family with gunshots earlier this year.

Siddique also shared a close bond with actor and politician Sunil Dutt after he became closely associated with the latter's charity initiatives and film projects. Siddique was a Sunil Dutt loyalist and also co-hosted several events that brought the Bollywood community together for charity events and cultural programs. This equation extended to Dutt's kids Sanjay and Priya also.

Siddique's popularity in the Bollywood fraternity stems from his approachable and warm nature, making him a trusted friend and ally for many in the film industry. Aside from hosting Bollywood stars, Baba Siddique is often spotted at Bollywood events such as weddings, premieres, and celebrations. His active social life has kept him closely connected to the Bollywood community, further strengthening his ties.