Now, with Kunal Kamra facing heavy criticism, the stand-up comedian, who had already put out his statement earlier, has given a fresh reaction to the threats he is receiving

In Pic: Kunal Kamra

Listen to this article Kunal Kamra reveals getting over 500 threat calls from Shiv Sena workers: ‘I think even the BJP...’ x 00:00

Kunal Kamra's recent stand-up gig has landed him in a major controversy because of the remark he made against the politicians of the country. The comedian has found himself in hot water over his alleged defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Now, with Kamra facing heavy criticism, the stand up comedian, who had already put out his statement earlier, has given a fresh reaction to the threats he is receiving. The stand-up comedian, in his latest statement, shared that it is only Shiv Sena workers who have been giving him all types of threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kunal Kamra’s fresh statement

Kunal Kamra, in conversation with NDTV, shared that he has been receiving threat calls and, so far, he has received about 500 calls, with people even threatening to kill him and cut him to pieces ("kaat denge tumhe").

While revealing the reality, the comedian said, "All the calls are only from Shiv Sena workers. I have not received even a single call from BJP workers. I think even the BJP does not like Mr Shinde."

Kuna Kamra will not apologise

In his post on social media on Monday night, Kamra said, "To the political elders threatening to teach me a lesson, our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used routinely to fawn over the powerful and rich, even though today’s media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system."

He further said, "However, I am willing to cooperate with the police and courts for any lawful action taken against me. But will the law be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke? And against the unelected members of the BMC, who arrived today at Habitat without prior notice and tore the place down with hammers? Perhaps for my next venue, I will opt for Elphinstone Bridge or any other structure in Mumbai that’s in need of speedy demolition."

He further stated, "To those who are busy leaking my number or calling me incessantly, I am sure you have realised by now that all unknown calls go to my voicemail, where you will be subjected to the very song that you hate. To the media faithfully reporting this circus, remember that press freedom in India ranks at 159."

He added, "I will not apologise. What I said is exactly what Mr Ajit Pawar (first DCM) said about Mr Eknath Shinde (second DCM). I don't fear this mob and I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down."