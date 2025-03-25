Workers of Dy CM Eknath Shinde’s party booked for ransacking studio and hotel where comedian shot a show, while he is booked for making ‘derogatory remarks’ against the latter. Following the incident, Khar police registered an FIR against approximately 40 members of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) for vandalising the hotel

Screengrab of the viral video showing workers of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s party ransacking studio

Listen to this article Kunal Kamra faces FIR over ‘gaddar’ remark as Eknath Shinde Sena workers vandalise hotel x 00:00

The MIDC police have registered an FIR against comedian Kunal Kamra for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, referring to him as a “gaddar” (traitor) during a stand-up comedy show in Khar West recently. The video of the show was uploaded on YouTube on Sunday. The performance sparked outrage among Shinde faction supporters, who vandalised the Unicontinental hotel, where another comedy show was going on.

Comedian Kunal Kamra during his performance on YouTube. Pic/X/@kunalkamra88

Following the incident, Khar police registered an FIR against approximately 40 members of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) for vandalising the hotel. Twelve of them were arrested but later released on bail on Monday.

In a quick turn of events, Murji Kanji Patel, 52, an MLA from the Shinde faction and a resident of MIDC, Andheri East, lodged a cross-FIR against Kamra.

Police personnel at the Unicontinental in Khar on Sunday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The ‘Gaddar’ act

According to police officials, MLA Murji Patel received a video link on Sunday around 9.30 pm from a party worker, showing Kamra’s stand-up act. During the show, Kamra took jabs at Maharashtra’s political turmoil, stating: “Judge ke order mai likha hai, jo inhone Maharashtra ke election mai kiya hai na bhaisaheb, bolna padega... Shivsena BJP se bahar aa gai, Shivsena Shivsena se bahar aa gai... Ek voter ko nine button de diye, sabko confuse kar diya hai...” He then performed a parody of a song from Dil To Pagal Hai, changing the lyrics to mock Shinde’s political switch, calling him a turncoat and alleging he was more loyal to Devendra Fadnavis than to his own party.

Police action

In his FIR, MLA Patel accused Kamra of using abusive and defamatory language against Shinde. A senior officer from MIDC police station stated, “We have registered an FIR under Sections BNS 153(1)(b), 353(2), and 356(2) against comedian Kunal Kamra and have initiated an investigation. However, he has not been arrested yet.”

Shinde faction strikes

On Sunday around 9.30 pm, enraged Shinde faction workers stormed the hotel, halted a comedy show (not of Kunal Kamra), evacuated the audience, and vandalised the premises—damaging chairs, lights, glass doors, and abusing the hotel staff.

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Rahul Kanal was present at the scene. A police officer stated, “Kanal instructed party workers to vandalise the hotel, leading to damages to the reception area, furniture, and property.”



The Khar police registered an FIR against Kanal and several others, including Kunal Sarmalkar, Akshay Panvelkar, Govind alias Padi, Rahul Turbadkar, Vilas Chavri, Amin Shaikh, Samir Mahapadi, Himanshu, Shashank Kode, Ganesh Rane, Shobha Palve, Krishna Thakur, Pawanjyot Shethi, and 15-20 unidentified individuals.

Twelve people, including Kanal, were arrested and later granted bail with a personal bond of Rs 15,000 each.

Kamra’s past controversies

Jan 2020: Banned by airlines after confronting TV anchor Arnab Goswami mid-flight.

May 2020: Issued a notice by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for allegedly morphing a minor’s photo to mock PM Modi.

Nov 2020: Faced contempt proceedings for showing the middle finger to the then CJI.

Sep 2022: Gurugram show cancelled after threats from VHP and Bajrang Dal.

Oct 2024: Criticised Ola’s CEO on social media over the quality of the service provided by Ola

Talk

Rajdeep Sardesai

@sardesairajdeep:

In Delhi PM Modi says ‘criticism is soul of democracy’; in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (Shinde) smash up a comedy club after a @kunalkamra88 stand up show. Will anyone in govt (state or centre) speak up to defend Kamra’s right to free expression? Didn’t like what the stand up comedian said? Don’t watch!...

Mohammed Zubair

@zoo_bear:

Did anyone threaten and vandalise Rahat Indori’s office during Emergency period for Criticizing the then Govt? Even in Kunal Kamra’s video, He never named Shinde. But Shinde Sena workers be like, So you think we are fools? we don’t know who you were talking about?

Priyanka Chaturvedi

@priyankac19:

Kunal Kamra used to crack jokes even on Manmohan Singh ji led government before 2014 but that was never censored but now the coward bullies of Shinde Sena have a problem with the truth and reality...

Shiv Aroor

@ShivAroor:

Attacking Kunal Kamra & vandalising his show venue, especially by a state’s ruling party, is pathetic, indefensible & brainless... Free speech shouldn’t be negotiable (like it is to him).

Rahul Pandita

@rauhulpandita:

The only time you can take umbrage from freedom of speech is if it incites violence. Kunal Kamra’s act does no such thing...

SP MP Jaya Bachchan:

‘There is freedom of action only when there is a ruckus. You (Eknath Shinde) left your real party and formed another party for power. Isn’t that an insult of Balasaheb?”