Breaking News
Gopal Shetty meets BJP leaders, says 'will never leave the party'
Two injured after fire breaks out at 31-storey residential building in Goregaon
Uddhav Thackeray to start campaign on Nov 5 from Konkan and Vidarbha
Jayant Patil claims BJP used irrigation 'scam' to blackmail Ajit Pawar
Under established procedures action will be taken: MEA on Anmol Bishnoi case
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Celebrity Life News > Newsmakers News > Article > Singer Asha Bhosle celebrates Bhau Bij with Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar

Singer Asha Bhosle celebrates Bhau Bij with Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar

Updated on: 03 November,2024 06:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

On the occasion of Bhau Bij, Asha Bhosle applied tilak on the forehead of Ashish Shelar and he sought the blessings of the singer by touching her feet

Singer Asha Bhosle celebrates Bhau Bij with Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar

Asha Bhosle with Ashish Shelar Pic/X

Listen to this article
Singer Asha Bhosle celebrates Bhau Bij with Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar
x
00:00

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle celebrated Bhai Dooj with Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar on Sunday. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Asha Bhosle performed the ritual. During the celebration, Asha Bhosle applied tilak on the forehead of Ashish Shelar and he sought the blessings of the singer by touching her feet.





Bhai Dooj is known by several names in other parts of India. In North India, it is known as Bhai Dooj, Bhau Bij, and Bhai Beej, and in Maharashtra, this day is celebrated as Bhai Tika. This day is celebrated as Bhai Phonta in Bengal.

In the southern regions of India, particularly in Karnataka and Telangana, Bhai Dooj is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya. The mythology behind this celebration is that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj at her own home on the day of Kartik Dwitiya. Since then, this day has been recognised and celebrated as Yama Dwitiya.

Sisters apply tilak to their brother's foreheads and follow other rituals such as fasting and puja on this day to wish them a long and prosperous life. In return, brothers give their sisters a gift and promise to always protect them. Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj are quite similar up to an extent, however, on Bhai Dooj, sisters do not tie a thread or Rakhi on the wrists of their brothers like they do on Raksha Bandhan.

Numerous ancient Hindu scriptures have mentioned Bhai Dooj as a celebration of bonding and eternal love between brothers and sisters. There are several tales associated with the origin of the occasion and the most well-known are those of Lord Krishna and Yamraj. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

asha bhosle ashish shelar Celebrity Life Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK