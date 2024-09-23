Legendary singer Asha Bhosle said, “Nowadays, women think childbearing is a burden. I had three children, raised them, married them off, and now have grandchildren"

Asha Bhosle Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Asha Bhosle criticises women who think of childbearing as a burden: 'I raised 3 children single-handedly' x 00:00

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who recently interacted with spiritual leader Ravi Shankar criticised women who thought of childbearing as a burden. Asha, who married Ganpatrao Bhosle after eloping with him at the age of 16, had three children before separating in 1960. Her son Hemant was a part of the music industry but died of cancer in 2015. Her daughter Varsha committed suicide in 2012. Her youngest son Anand manages Asha’s work. She later married music director-actor RD Burman in 1980. He passed away in 1994.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asha Bhosle on women not wanting children

Asha Bhosle said, “Nowadays, women think childbearing is a burden. It’s perhaps a reality in the lower strata of society. But even the middle and higher class. I started working as a playback singer at the age of 10. During this time, I had three children, raised them, married them off and now have grandchildren. I executed all the responsibilities successfully and single-handedly, without my husband. I did all this when I was a busy professional, working day and night. Yet, I looked after my children, their studies.”

Asha Bhosle on the rise in divorce cases

She added, “Nowadays, I hear about couples sending divorce papers every month. I have spent most of my years in the film industry and seen many people but, earlier, they never used to take such drastic steps like the current generation does. I feel that the love between them ends very soon and they get bored with each other fast too. Maybe that’s one of the main reasons.”

About Asha Bhosle

Bhosle, fondly called Asha Tai, is best known for playback singing in the Hindi cinema. She was born on September 8, 1933, in the small town of Goar in Sangli, Maharashtra. The legendary singer's career started in 1943 and further boasted an illustrious fruitful journey in the music industry spanning more than six decades. In addition, she has recorded several private albums and songs. Bhosle has also participated in numerous solo concerts in India and abroad. In 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history. The singer has made her mettle strong in music by giving hit songs like 'Parde Mein Rehne Do', 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', and 'Dum Maro Dum' among several others. Bhosle was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.