Asha Bhosle has delivered numerous musical hits in her long career. As the singer turns 91, we take a look at some of her hit songs that will forever be on the list of Hindi music lovers

Asha Bhosle

Listen to this article As Asha Bhosle turns 91, we take a look at legendary singer’s most iconic songs x 00:00

Asha Bhosle is one of the most celebrated playback singers in the history of Indian cinema. On her birthday today as she turns 91, we have curated a list of the singer’s most iconic songs:

ADVERTISEMENT

Radha Kaise Na Jale - Lagaan

This is a popular song from the movie Lagaan, which was released in 2001. The song is sung by Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan. It is a lively and colourful song that captures the essence of a playful interaction between Radha and Krishna.

Le Gayi - Dil toh Pagal hai

'Le Gayi' is indeed a beautiful song from the Bollywood movie 'Dil To Pagal Hai', released in 1997. Asha Bhosle lent her melodious voice to this song. The song features Karisma Kapoor, one of the lead actresses in the film, and is known for its energetic and playful choreography. It's a popular track that is still loved by many fans of Bollywood music.

Ajnabi Mujhko Itna Bata - Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha

Ajnabi Mujhko Itna Bata is a beautiful song sung by the legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle. The song is a romantic ballad that captures the essence of falling in love and the feelings of longing and uncertainty that come with it. In the song, Asha Bhosle's melodious voice beautifully conveys the emotions of a person who has fallen in love with a stranger and is seeking answers to the mysteries of their heart.

Mujhse Dosti Karoge - Mujhse Dosti Karoge

Mujhse Dosti Karoge song is from the Bollywood movie of the same name. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. Asha Bhosle's rendition of Mujhse Dosti Karoge has made it a timeless classic in the world of Indian music, cherished by fans and music lovers alike for its emotional depth and soul-stirring melody.

Jab Dil Mile - Yaadein

Jab Dil Mile is a beautiful song from the movie Yaadein. Asha Bhosle's soulful voice adds depth and emotion to the lyrics, making Jab Dil Mile a timeless classic in the world of Indian music.

Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main is known for its peppy and joyful tune, and it was featured in the 1995 Bollywood movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), which is one of the most iconic and beloved films in Indian cinema. The song is a celebration of love and happiness, and Asha Bhosle's melodious voice adds a special charm to it.

Janeman janeman - Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Janeman Janeman is a beautiful song from Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. This song beautifully expresses the emotions of love and devotion, making it a timeless classic in the world of Bollywood music. Asha Bhosle's soulful rendition adds depth and feeling to the lyrics.

Kambakth Ishq - Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya

Kambakht Ishq song is from Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, which was released in 2001. The film features Urmila Matondkar and Fardeen Khan in lead roles. Asha Bhosle's soulful rendition of the song adds a layer of sensuality and longing to the music, making it a memorable and haunting melody.

Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye - Taal

Asha Bhosle's mesmerizing voice has left an indelible mark on the hearts of music enthusiasts for decades, and her rendition of Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye stands as a testament to her unparalleled talent. This beautiful song, from the movie Taal, encapsulates the essence of love and desire with its soul-stirring lyrics and enchanting melody.