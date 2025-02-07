Sonu Sood has reacted to reports of the Ludhiana court issuing an arrest warrant against him, saying the matter has been blown out of proportion

Sonu Sood

Listen to this article Sonu Sood calls reports of arrest warrant against him in fraud case 'highly sensationalised' x 00:00

Actor Sonu Sood has responded to recent reports suggesting an arrest warrant against him in connection with a fraud case. The actor took to social media to clear the air, calling the news "highly sensationalized" and emphasizing that the matter is being blown out of proportion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonu tweeted, "We need to clarify that the news circulating on social media platforms is highly sensationalised. To put matters straight, we were summoned as a witness by the Honourable Court in a matter pertaining to a third party to which we have no association or affiliation."

The 'Fateh' actor added, "Our lawyers have responded, and on 10th February 2025, we will give a statement that clarifies our non involvement in the matter. We are neither brand ambassadors nor are we associated in any way. This is just for unnecessary media attention to grab eyeballs. It is sad that celebs become soft targets. We will take strict action in this matter."

We need to clarify that the news circulating on social media platforms is highly sensationalised. To put matters straight, we were summoned as a witness by the Honourable Court in a matter pertaining to a third party to which we have no association or affiliation. Our lawyers… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 7, 2025

Sonu Sood’s clarification came after it was reported that a court in Ludhiana has issued an arrest warrant against the actor in connection with an alleged fraud case. The warrant was issued by Ludhiana judicial magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur. The 51-year-old actor was reportedly summoned to testify in the case but was unable to attend the court proceedings. Consequently, the magistrate issued an arrest warrant.

The court order reads, "Sonu Sood, has been duly served with summon(s) or warrant(s) but he/she has failed to attend (absconds and keeps out of the way for the purpose of avoiding service of a summon(s) or warrant(s)). You are hereby ordered to arrest and bring the said Sonu Sood before the Court."

Work-wise, Sonu was last seen in the action thriller Fateh, which marked his directorial debut. The film also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vijay Raaz.