Ludhiana Court issues arrest warrant against actor Sonu Sood in fraud case

Updated on: 07 February,2025 08:45 AM IST  |  Ludhiana
Sonu Sood was summoned to court to testify but failed to appear, leading to the issuance of the arrest warrant.

Ludhiana Court issues arrest warrant against actor Sonu Sood in fraud case

Representation pic

Ludhiana Court issues arrest warrant against actor Sonu Sood in fraud case
A court in Punjab has issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in connection with an alleged fraud case. The warrant was issued by Ludhiana Judicial Magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur.


The case involves an alleged fraud of Rs 10 lakh, filed by Ludhiana-based lawyer Rajesh Khanna against one Mohit Shukla, in which he claimed he was lured into investing in a fake Rijika coin. Sonu Sood was summoned to court to testify but failed to appear, leading to the issuance of the arrest warrant.


In its order, the Ludhiana court directed the Officer In-Charge of Oshiwara Police Station, Andheri West, Mumbai, to arrest Sonu Sood. The order states, "Sonu Sood, (S/o, W/o, D/o) resident of R/O H.NO 605/606 Casablanc Apartment, has been duly served with summon(s) or warrant(s) but he/she has failed to attend (absconds and keeps out of the way for the purpose of avoiding service of a summon(s) or warrant(s)). You are hereby ordered to arrest and bring the said Sonu Sood before the Court..."


"You are hereby directed to return this warrant on or before 10-02-2025 with an endorsement certifying the day on and the manner in which it has been executed, or the reason why it has not been executed," the order further read. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for February 10.

