Stand-up comic Daniel Fernandes refuses to delete his Kashmir attack video, asserting it’s satire, not mockery. He says he'll only take it down if legal action is filed against at least three politicians for hate speech

Daniel Fernandes

Listen to this article Daniel Fernandes explains difference between mockery and stand-up comedy; sets condition to delete Kashmir attack video x 00:00

Stand-up comic Daniel Fernandes has responded once again to a legal notice demanding the takedown of his recent comedy set titled The Kashmir Terror Attack. The 23-minute performance, uploaded earlier this month, addressed the Pahalgam terror incident and the aftermath- including how news channels allegedly spread misinformation, citizens demanded war, and the overall discourse on social media. Delivered in Fernandes’ signature style of thoughtful satire, the video sparked controversy and drew legal attention.

Legal notice and rejoinder

The comedian initially received a notice from a group of lawyers associated with the Supreme Court, urging him to take down the video. In response, Daniel explained the context behind each of the jokes flagged as offensive, asserting that the content was satire, not mockery or incitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Fernandes | Comedian | Podcaster | (@absolutelydanny)

However, Fernandes recently revealed that he has now received a rejoinder notice from the same lawyers, once again requesting him to remove the video.

In a detailed response shared on his social media, Daniel addressed the renewed objection by elaborating on the difference between mockery and stand-up comedy, emphasizing that the intent of his set was to provoke thought, not to offend or ridicule.

The condition to delete the video

Towards the end of his response, Fernandes issued a bold challenge. He stated that he would agree to remove the video only if the lawyers file a criminal case against at least three politicians who have made hate speeches that promote religious division and disrupt communal harmony. “I will take down the video without any questions if this happens,” he wrote.

He also made it clear that he has no intention of backing down otherwise, “I will not be taking down the content in question or issuing a public apology. If you believe any law has been violated and feel confident that your objections will withstand scrutiny in a court of law and the court of public opinion, I invite you to pursue appropriate legal remedies. I will respond accordingly through due process.”

Video is a satire

In his response, he said, "As an artist, I believe in using satire and comedy to reflect on the world we live in. I would like to reiterate that the video and post in question were clearly presented as satire—a constitutionally protected form of expression under Article 19(1)(a). The material does not incite violence, nor does it target any community with malice. Instead, it challenges ideas and institutions through humour, a tradition that is well-established in democratic societies."