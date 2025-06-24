In a statement, the NIA clarified that some recent media reports and social media posts speculating on the sketches and identities of the terrorists are misleading

The two men arrested for allegedly harbouring terrorists involved in the recent attack at Pahalgam were produced before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Jammu on Monday. The court has remanded them to five days of police custody, officials said.

In a statement, the NIA clarified that some recent media reports and social media posts speculating on the sketches and identities of the terrorists are misleading.

Reiterating its earlier position, the agency said that during interrogation, the arrested suspects revealed details about the three armed terrorists involved in the attack. Officials said investigators have collected significant evidence, including victim statements, video footage, technical data, and sketches released by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

However, the NIA emphasised that the evidence is still under analysis and no final conclusions have been drawn yet.

“The investigation is progressing with the highest standards of professionalism. All aspects of the attack are being thoroughly probed, and the identities of the terrorists will be shared with the public at an appropriate time,” the agency said.