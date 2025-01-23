After three concerts in Mumbai, Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin graced the five year celebration of Sachin Tendulkar foundation. Pictures and videos of the singer interacting with the former cricketer and guests are doing the rounds on social media

Chris Martin poses with Sachin Tendulkar's family

Listen to this article Watch: Coldplay singer Chris Martin attends five year celebration of Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, poses with cricketer's family x 00:00

Coldplay singer Chris Martin attended a close-knit celebration of five year anniversary of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation established by Sachin and his wife Anjali Tendulkar has marked five years of serving the less privileged and the needy in in the areas of health, education, and sports for development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Martin at Sachin Tendulkar Foundation celebration

To celebrate the occasion, the STF organised a closed-knit celebration at the Bombay Club. It was attended by Coldplay singer Coldplay's Chris Martin was in attendance and engaged in a private conversation with Sachin Tendulkar, a press release by the STF stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Chris donned a dapper look as he wore an all-black outfit paired with white sneakers. He congratulated Sachin for achievement and his commitment to ensuring better living for the needy with primary focus areas of health, education, and sports for children.

The theme of the evening, "Shine Brighter Together" shed light on the Foundation's core idea of impacting lives, especially children through sports, health and education.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) (@sachintendulkarfoundation)

Shankar Mahadevan's family meets Chris Martin

The event was also graced by ace singer Shankar Mahadevan. He was accompanied by his wife, kids- Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan. Siddharth took to his social media handle to share pictures from the event. In the first picture, he can be seen posing with Chris Martin, while in the second image he can be seen posing for selfies with his family and Sara Tendulkar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Mahadevan (@siddharth.mahadevan)

Sara Tendulkar and Sachin Tendulkar talk about the Foundation

As for Sara Tendulkar, who recently donned the mantle of Director at the Foundation, this evening marked her first official engagement.

Reflecting on her family's commitment to bettering lives and the transformative potential of the Foundation's initiatives, Sara said, "Growing up, I was always inspired by my family, who shaped my understanding of the power of giving. I had the opportunity to witness the Foundation's work and see the spark of hope that lights up in the lives of not just the children but in entire families. Over the last five years, the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation has touched over a 100,000 young lives, and that's a hundred thousand reasons to keep going. I am grateful to everyone who believed in us and stood by our side to make this journey possible."

"As Director, I cannot wait to build on what my parents started and make sure that every little dream gets noticed and nurtured. I look forward to this journey as we light up a world of possibilities for children who are the future," she added.At the event, a short film introduced the guests to the Foundation's work. It featured the continued dedication of the Tendulkars and STF towards a shared dream of empowering the young dreamers, through strategic partnerships.

Pressing on the Foundation's journey, Sachin Tendulkar shared, "When I walked back to the pavilion one last time, I had an inkling in my mind that my innings was far from over. Anjali and I had this vision to do something to ease living for the less privileged and give young dreamers some assistance to believe in themselves and take flight. We realized that the germination of the idea was easier than implementing it. Eventually, STF came into being and now we've traversed half a decade of doing our bit. The journey is in full swing and with Sara leading the way now, I am confident that STF will continue to transform million dreams into reality and give wings to the doers."

He continued, "Starting with a humble vision of connecting with people and assisting them in realizing their full potential, STF is at the threshold to expand its sports-for-development initiatives multi-fold, so that millions more children and youth across the corners get benefitted."

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) was established in 2019 by global cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar along with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, a paediatrician and philanthropist.

(with inputs from ANI)