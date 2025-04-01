Breaking News
Watch: Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Walia boards MI bus after team's victory against KKR

Updated on: 01 April,2025 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Walia was seen boarding the Mumbai Indians bus after the team defeated KKR at the Wankhede stadium on Monday

Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia

Cricketer Hardik Pandya's personal life has been in the limelight for quite some time. After his divorce from ex-wife Natasa Stankovic, he has been rumored to be dating British singer Jasmin Walia. The rumours strengthened on Sunday evening as Walia was spotted boarding the official bus for Mumbai Indians players after the team's victory against KKR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.



 
 
 
 
 
Jasmin Walia cheers for MI

Jasmin Walia was seen enthusiastically cheering for Mumbai Indians and its captain, Hardik Pandya. However, it was the visuals of her boarding the team bus that grabbed everyone's attention and further fueled rumors of a relationship between the two. The team bus is designated for players and their close circles.

This is not the first time Walia has been seen in a cricket stadium cheering for Pandya. During the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan match, Jasmin was also spotted in the stands, with some fans claiming she appeared to be sending flying kisses toward Hardik.

Who is Jasmin Walia?

Born in Essex, England, Jasmin rose to fame after working on the British TV series The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE). The actress, who started as an extra, quickly gained recognition for her incredible talent. From working as an extra in 2010 to earning a spot as a full cast member in 2012, she made an impressive leap.

In 2014, Jasmin launched her YouTube channel, and that's when the world realized her vocal talent. Throughout her journey, she collaborated with Zack Knight, Intensi-T, and Ollie Green Music, but her big breakthrough came with the song Bom Diggy. Walia received further recognition when the same song was remade for the Hindi film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

With 6.4 lakh followers on Instagram, she is a social media star known for her incredible musical talent, fashion sense, and stunning pictures. Although she is currently gaining attention due to her rumored romance with Pandya, Jasmin has also worked with Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz in the 2022 music video Nights n Fights.

These speculations of Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia began when netizens guessed that the duo might be vacationing together in Greece, with matching photos hinting at their togetherness. The rumours started when eagle-eyed followers noticed similar poolside backgrounds in both Hardik and Jasmin's pictures.

