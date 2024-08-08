The video shows two kids singing AR Rahman’s song 'Periyone' from Prithviraj Sukumaran's film 'Aadujeevitham' at a relief camp while people gather around to listen

AR Rahman Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Viral video shows Wayanad landslide survivors singing AR Rahman's 'Periyone' from 'Aadujeevitham' at a relief centre x 00:00

Rescue operations are underway in the landslide-affected Wayanad region of Kerala. Chooralmala and Mundakkai were hit by massive landslides on July 30, claiming over 300 lives and creating widespread property damage. Now, a video of survivors uplifting their spirits by singing at a relief camp has surfaced on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video shows two kids singing AR Rahman’s song 'Periyone' from Prithviraj Sukumaran's film 'Aadujeevitham', while people gather around to listen. Watch the clip below.

Children who lost their parents, friends & family singing "Periyone En Rahmaney" in Wayanad @arrahman sir 🙏🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/ewCaucursA — A.R.Rahman Loops (@ARRahmanLoops) August 7, 2024

'Aadujeevitham' ('The Goat Life'), directed by Blessy, is based on Benyamin's bestseller 2008 novel of the same name and portrays the actual tale of Najeeb, an immigrant labourer from Kerala who is forced into slavery on a distant goat farm in a Middle Eastern nation. Sukumaran plays Najeeb.

Several actors from the South Indian film industry have donated to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the victims of the landslide. Veteran actor Chiranjeevi and his son, actor Ram Charan, have donated Rs. 1 crore. Their generous contribution follows Allu Arjun's donation of Rs. 25 lakh. Telugu superstar Prabhas—who was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD—donated Rs 2 crore.

Last week, actor Mohanlal, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, reached landslide-hit areas and met affected people. "We get to know about the depth of this incident when we go up and see ourselves. There is a lot of mud and not sure if people are still trapped inside. I thank everyone who is working behind this from the bottom of my heart. This is one of the biggest tragedies India has ever seen. We won't be able to retrieve back what we already lost but we need to make sure how we can help these people for their future," he said while speaking to reporters.

He also announced Rs 3 crore through the ViswaSanthi Foundation for rehabilitation. It is a non-profit organization established by Mohanlal in the name of his parents Viswanathan and Santhakumari in 2015.

Addressing a press conference, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "We will ensure world-class rehabilitation. Our goal is to implement a resettlement model that can serve as an example for the nation and the world."

The Kerala CM further highlighted that government employees and teachers have come forward to contribute at least 5 percent of their salary to the CM disaster relief fund. Highlighting the total funds in the CMDRF, Vijayan stated, "From July 30 until Monday, we have received Rs 53.98 crores in the disaster relief fund."

(With inputs from ANI)