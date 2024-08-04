Superstar Allu Arjun made a generous contribution of Rs 25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund in the wake of the devastating landslides in Wayanad that led to the death over 300 people

Allu Arjun

National Award winner Allu Arjun is indeed one of the biggest superstars in the nation, having created a phenomenon with his films. Despite his immense stardom, he is also a dedicated family man and a responsible citizen with a golden heart. This is evident in his recent actions to help the people of Wayanad, Kerala, who are facing a devastating situation due to a landslide in the area.

Allu Arjun took to social media to share a post expressing his condolences to the victims of the Wayanad landslide and also donated Rs. 25 Lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund. As he extended his helping hand, he wrote:

"I am deeply saddened by the recent landslide in Wayanad. Kerala has always given me so much love, and I want to do my bit by donating Rs. 25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to support the rehabilitation work. Praying for your safety and strength . @CMOKerala"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the global release of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The film helmed by Sukumar also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil and will be released in cinemas on 6th December 2024.

Mohanlal visits Wayanad, pledges Rs 3 crore for relief:

Malayalam actor Mohanlal, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, visited the landslide-hit Mundakkai village in Kerala's Wayanad. He was photographed dressed in Army uniform as he visited the affected sites on Saturday morning.

"One can understand the scale of destruction only after visiting the site. I'm extremely grateful to the Army and other volunteers for their relief work. We'll also donate Rs 3 crore from Viswasanthi Foundation for rehabilitation work in the area," Mohanlal was quoted saying as per Manorama.

The death toll in the massive landslides that occurred on July 30 in Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad stands at 308 as of Friday, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said. As per the latest update, 215 bodies and 143 body parts were recovered including 98 males, 87 females, and 30 children.