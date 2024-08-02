A meeting was conducted at the Wayanad District Collector's office to discuss the search efforts. Relief teams, including dog squads, began their search at 7 am today.

The rescue operations being conducted. File Pic/PTI

Kerala Health Minister Veena George revealed on Friday that the death toll from the Wayanad landslides on July 30 had increased to 308. The worst-hit areas, Chooralmala and Mundakkai in the Meppadi region, are currently undergoing rescue and relief activities. Minister George revealed that 195 bodies and 113 body parts had been retrieved thus far, stated an ANI report.

According to the report, earlier on Friday morning, the Indian Army handed over the 190-foot Bailey Bridge to the civil authorities. This bridge, erected over the Iruvanjippuzha River, joins Chooralmala and Mundakkai, which were separated by landslides. According to a Defence statement, heavy earth-moving equipment has been relocated to the opposite side, and vehicle traffic is now supervised by the civil administration.

A meeting was conducted at the Wayanad District Collector's office to discuss the search efforts. Relief teams, including dog squads, began their search at 7 am today. Ten teams, each with 30 people from the Armed Forces and Police, have been dispatched. The area impacted by Wayanad landslides has been separated into six zones based on accessibility and the chance of locating missing people: Punchirimattom region, Mundekkai region, School area, Chooralmala town area, Village area, and Downstream.

Rescue and relief activities, which began after Wayanad landslides, are currently underway in several places, coordinated by the Army, NDRF, SDRF, and civil administration. These efforts are aimed at quickly evacuating stranded persons while also providing basic comforts and medical aid.

Rahul Gandhi, a former Wayanad MP, and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi visited the devastated areas on Thursday and talked with residents in shelter camps. Today, the Congress leaders remain in Wayanad.

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a high-level conference in Wayanad to review the situation. He emphasised that rescue operations are the top priority, with rehabilitation following quickly.

The Chief Minister's request for contributions to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) has garnered widespread response. Despite some bad messaging about the relief fund for Wayanad landslide, campaign drives have raised funds from residents and businesses in an effort to re-establish trust and maintain the fund's functioning.