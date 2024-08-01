Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

People gather near an affected area following a cloudburst in Jakhanyali village of Ghansali area, in Tehri Garhwal district/ PTI

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: 4 dead, several feared trapped as landslides hit Kerala's Wayanad; Six hurt as 10 coaches of Mumbai-Howrah mail derails and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy overnight rain leaves seven people dead in U'khand

Seven people, including three of a family, were killed and as many injured in Uttarakhand as heavy rains triggered many incidents of house collapse, flooding of areas and rise in water levels in several rivers of the state, officials said on Thursday. Four people also went missing in rain-related incidents in Dehradun, Haldwani and Chamoli. Two people were swept away by the waters of an overflowing seasonal canal in Raipur area of Dehradun, the disaster control room here said. Body of one has been recovered while a search is on to find the other, it said.

After heavy rainfall, waterlogging persists in several parts of Delhi

Amid heavy rainfall in the national capital, waterlogging has been persisting at several places in Delhi, including the ITO. Water has been pumped out as it enters the building of the Institute of Town Planners, India. Meanwhile, traffic was affected on Patparganj Road due to waterlogging near Mother Dairy, Ganesh Nagar. Delhi traffic police issued an advisory stating that traffic will be diverted on New Patparganj Road towards Laxmi Nagar and traffic coming from Nirman Vihar side will be diverted towards Police Station Preet Vihar Road. Waterlogging occurred on the Railway Under Bridge, Ram Bagh Road, Azad Market and consequently traffic has been affected on Veer Banda Bairagi Marg.

Nalasopara police arrests conman who duped nearly 40 women

A 43-year-old man, dubbed the ‘lootera dulha,’ has been arrested by the Nalasopara police for duping around 30 to 40 divorced women across India. The accused, Feroze Ahmad Niyaz Shaikh, used two accounts on a matrimonial website—under the names Vinay Rajput and Feroze Shaikh—to target both Hindu and Muslim divorcees from affluent families. Feroze, a master of disguise, would initially impress women with flattery and then cultivate a close relationship with them. According to a police officer, Feroze has defrauded women from Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The officer also noted that Feroze was planning to target foreign nationals next. Read More

Gutsy Gaekwad was a constant against the West Indies

That Aunshuman Gaekwad, who passed away in Baroda on Wednesday night at the age of 71 figured in every Test series India played against the mighty West Indies from 1974-75 to 1983-84, speaks volumes of what the selectors thought of him as a tackler of fast bowling. Read more

Manoj Bajpayee: ‘Envy today’s actors, Irrfan and I had it tough’

Such is The Family Man effect that you can’t talk about it without it bringing a smile to your face. We can almost hear the smile in Manoj Bajpayee’s voice as he speaks about shooting the third season of Raj-DK’s spy thriller. “It’s shaping up great. I don’t want to be flamboyant. All I will say is that each day’s experience is making us feel that the third season will be far bigger and better,” he says. Read more