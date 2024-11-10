Mr Beast, a YouTuber with most subscribers in the world arrived in India on Sunday morning. He will be attending an event in the city to launch his chocolate brand

Mr Beast

Watch: World's biggest YouTuber Mr Beast lands in India, gets warm welcome from Mumbai paparazzi

James Stephen Donaldson who is known worldwide by his YouTube channel Mr Beast has arrived in India for his maiden visit. The Youtuber landed in Mumbai early on Sunday morning and received a warm welcome from the paparazzi. He was seen dressed in black short and a matching hoodie for his long flight to India. He was pleasantly surprised by the enthusiastic paparazzi outside the airport. He clicked some pictures with the paparazzi and also fist-bumped them while greeting them before leaving the airport premises.

Why is Mr Beast in Mumbai?

Mr Beast along with three other YouTubers- Logan Paul, JJ "KSI", ad Darren 'IShowSpeed"- will be teaming up with Indian Youtuber Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati for an event in the city. Mr Beast will launch Feastables ( a chocolate brand he launched in January 2022) in the Indian market, while Logan and KSI will bring Prime (a hydration brand launched in January 2022).

About Mr Beast

Mr Beast began his YouTube journey in 20212. He went viral in 2017 with the video 'Counting to 100000' that earned tens of thousands of views in a matter of days. He has ranked on the Forbes list for the highest-paid YouTube creator in 2022 and has an estimated net worth of $500 million. On June 2, 2024, Donaldson surpassed India-based music label and film production company T-Series for the title of the most subscribed channel on YouTube, at 267 million. On July 10, 2024, Donaldson became the first YouTuber to surpass 300 million subscribers.

Mr Beast and Jacqueliene Fernandez collaboration

YouTube's biggest star, Mr Beast, has collaborated with Jacqueliene Fernandez to make a significant impact through Beast Philanthropy. Known for her cheerful personality and commitment to helping those in need, Jacqueliene recently collaborated with the American YouTuber and businessman famous for his elaborate challenges and lucrative giveaways. With over 320 million subscribers, he leads on YouTube and has raised millions through his campaigns. Jacqueliene, an active philanthropist, also runs the Jacqueliene Fernandez Yolo Foundation which works for animal welfare and strives to provide homes to stray animals and ensures that animals up for adoption find a home.

In a heartwarming first foray into India, Beast Philanthropy partnered with Udayan Care, an NGO dedicated to providing mentor parents to children, helping them fulfill their dreams. Jacqueliene visited Delhi to meet the girls from Udayan Care, where she surprised Sheetal, a talented young designer from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Jacqueliene shared a collaborative post on her Instagram with Beast Philanthropy where the actress is seen wearing the dress designed by Sheetal.